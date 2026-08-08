Tucker Ashcraft Names USC Freshman Receiver Turning Heads

When asked during Media Day about a freshman who has stood out, USC Trojans tight end Tucker Ashcraft responded immediately with zero hesitation and said Trent Mosley.

The Trojans new receiver had a prolific high school career at Trinity League power Santa Margarita (Calif.) and capped it off with a season for the ages by leading his team to an Open Division state championship, the highest division in the state, and claiming MaxPreps California Player of the Year and first team All-American honors.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

In the spring, Mosley essentially picked up where he left off and was arguably the team's most impressive freshman. Coaches could not stop raving about Mosley during spring meetings, not just because of his play, but also his everyday approach in the meeting room and on the practice field. The local star is carrying a lot of momentum heading into his freshman season.

Ashcraft was just the latest USC veteran to be in awe of Mosley since his enrollment earlier this year.

“When he's out there, he looks like he's been doing it for a few years. He's a really good player,” Ashcraft said.

Trent Mosley Receives Praise From Former USC Player

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former USC safety and current Big Ten analyst Su’a Cravens got an extended look at Mosley when he attended practice on Thursday, Aug. 6 and had set some lofty expectations for the Trojans receiver in year one when he spoke on the network.

“Mark it down, he gives me Adoree Jackson vibes,” Cravens said. “I can see him going for three or four returns. I have him as my Freshman of the Year.”

Cravens played two seasons with Jackson, an All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winning cornerback, who was also utilized on offense because of his tremendous athleticism and playmaking ability.

Mosley is the favorite to replace Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon in the slot. The uber-talented pass-catcher is a dynamic athlete who can create explosive plays anytime the ball is in his hands. He’s strong and, similar to Lemon, plays much bigger than his size at 5-10 and 180 pounds.

Impact Freshman Receivers This Fall

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

USC signed an impressive haul of receivers in the 2026 class. It’s the reason why Terrell Anderson was the only receiver they added in the transfer portal.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Boobie Feaster were both top 50 overall prospects. Dixon-Wyatt, who also starred in the Trinity League while playing at Mater Dei (Calif.), was also a standout in the spring and carried that into fall camp.

Feaster just turned 17 after arriving this summer but after dominating the state of Texas for three seasons, collecting numerous individual and team awards, the Trojans receiver is primed to make an immediate impact this season.

Tron Baker became the first commit in the 2026 class when he announced his pledge all the way back in September of 2023. Baker has far outperformed his three-star ranking in his short time on campus. Former USC All-American receiver Mike Williams told the media to watch out for Baker during spring practice.

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