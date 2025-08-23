USC Trojans Tight End Lake McRee Reveals New Mindset In Return From Injury
USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee has been through enough setbacks to understand how fragile a football career can be. McRee, now a redshirt senior, has endured two ACL tears—one in high school, another late in the 2023 season—and a string of physical setbacks that might have ended lesser careers. But McRee is still standing. In fact, he’s feeling stronger than ever.
"My body feels the best it has in a long time," said McRee.
Steady Production Through the Storm
Despite the injuries, McRee has carved out a reputation as one of USC’s most dependable role players. Across four seasons, he’s caught 67 passes for 704 yards and three touchdowns, with his best statistical year coming in 2023 (26 catches, 262 yards, and a touchdown).
In 2024, he followed that with another steady season—24 receptions for 245 yards—including strong outings against LSU (5 catches, 56 yards) and Utah State (4 for 81). His numbers don’t jump off the page, but his value has always been tied to versatility: a steady possession option who can move the chains, line up in different formations, and offer reliability to quarterbacks in need of a safety valve.
McRee was an Honorable Mention on the All-Big Ten Team in 2024, a recognition that underscored his ability to contribute consistently even in a season when USC’s offense struggled with rhythm in its first year against Big Ten defenses.
The Injury Battles
McRee’s durability has long been his biggest question mark. He lost his entire junior season of high school at Lake Travis (TX) to an ACL tear. Years later, just as he was emerging at USC, he suffered another ACL tear in bowl practice before the 2023 Holiday Bowl, requiring reconstructive surgery and months of rehab.
Even in 2024, just weeks into his comeback, a low hit against Michigan left him visibly shaken on the sideline—another cruel reminder of his history. He finished the season, but the scare underscored how fragile the process can be.
That’s why his recent words matter. For once, McRee isn’t talking about pain tolerance or rehab. He’s talking about being healthy.
Why His Health Matters in 2025
With USC entering its second year in the Big Ten, McRee’s presence offers experience in a room full of youth. He’s played in 29 career games, started 13, and knows what it takes to grind through the physical demands of Power Five football.
USC coach Lincoln Riley may not design the offense around tight ends, but having a healthy veteran like McRee gives the Trojans another dimension—particularly in red zone packages and third-down situations where size and reliability are key.
McRee is also one of the most experienced voices in a tight end group that includes younger talents still developing into consistent contributors. His leadership—paired with his graduate student status after earning a Communication degree in 2024—is just as valuable as his on-field presence.