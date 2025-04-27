All Trojans

USC Trojans Land Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Zacharyus Williams From Utah

The USC Trojans picked up their second commitment of the spring transfer portal window in former Utah receiver Zacharyus Williams. The Southern California native gives the Trojans necessary depth at the receiver position.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The USC Trojans have picked up their second commitment of the spring transfer portal window in former Utah receiver Zacharyus Williams. He joins former Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson as the newest Trojans on the roster.

Williams, a former three-star recruit in the 2024 cycle coming out of Gardena (Calif.) Serra is returning home to Southern California after spending his freshman campaign with the Utes. Williams logged just 167 offensive snaps last season, reeling in 10 receptions for 101 yards.

However, the local product had been impressive this spring, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham even called him Williams the team's "WR1" during their spring game last weekend. The loss of Williams is a massive one for the Utes, but a big gain for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his offense. At 6-2 and 196 pounds, Williams has the versatility to line up on the outside or in the slot.



Four of the Trojans top six pass receivers from last season are gone, however they do bring back its top two in juniors Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The two former four-star recruits in the 2023 cycle had breakout campaigns in 2024. Lane's 12 receiving touchdowns ranked second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State's superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith. Lemon came on strong the second half of the season and finished first on the team in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764).

Lane has picked up where he left off this spring, making a pair of impressive one-handed catches that have gone viral, but more importantly, as a veteran in the room, he has taken on a leadership role.

"He's got some big goals for this team, and he wants to be a leader, and he wants to be someone that this team can count on each and every day and he knows the path to that is more consistency in all areas," Riley said. " He's doing a lot of things better than he ever has. He's got great intent for it. He continues to grow and progress and we're just going to need him to stay on that track."

Lemon battled a hamstring injury that kept him out through the first couple of weeks of spring practice. In his absence, some young receivers and Boise State transfer Prince Strachan have been impressive. Strachan appeared in 28 games over the past two seasons with the Broncos.

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

"Prince has had a good spring. He's just getting better. You can tell every day there's a little more confidence in what we're doing. Not necessarily just learning the plays but the techniques and how we're coaching the position. He's starting to really put it together and really shine, so proud of his progress," Riley said.

Riley has also pointed to early enrollee Corey Simms and redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan as two guys that have made tremendous strides this spring. Four-stars Tanook Hines and Romero Ison will join the team in the summer. The addition of Williams gives the Trojans another young and talented receiver, but also another pass catcher with some experience.

