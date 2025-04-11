USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Impressed By Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane’s Growing Leadership Role
USC Trojans receiver Ja’Kobi Lane went two months without appearing in a game during his freshman season in 2023.
Lane was one of four receivers the Trojans signed in the 2023 class. He watched five-stars Duce Robinson and Zachariah Branch receive more playing time that season. Four-star Makai Lemon appeared in nine games, playing both sides of the ball.
Lane got caught in a crowded receiver room, but still the Trojans staff made a decision to not redshirt the freshman wideout to keep him engaged. He stayed the course and found himself in the rotation late in the year. In the Holiday Bowl, Lane caught two touchdowns and gave Trojans fans a small glimpse of his talent.
The Arizona native came into his sophomore season primed to become a bigger part of the Trojans offense. Lane caught touchdowns in two of the first three games, developing a knack to make a big play when his team needed most. However, Lane's coming out party in the Trojans week 4 win over Wisconsin when he reeled in a career-high 10 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Lane put on a clinic from the Trojans first possession and the Badgers defense had no answer.
The moment was supposed to propel Lane into becoming the Trojans top target, instead his role became limited down the stretch in a heavy receiver rotation. Lane’s talent continued to flash, hauling in a highlight reel one-handed catch against Maryland and displaying impressive footwork and concentration to catch the game-winner against UCLA.
The 6-4 pass catcher went on a heater to close out the season. He caught three touchdowns against Notre Dame, including another impressive one-handed grab. USC went into the Las Vegas Bowl thin at receiver with three players at that position in the portal. Lane responded by reeling in seven catches for a career-high 127 yards and three touchdowns.
He finished the season with 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten, displaying No.1 wide receiver ability. Lane left no more questions about what kind of role he will have in the offense moving forward.
It’s been a steady progression for the Trojans receiver and now, as an upperclassman, USC coach Lincoln Riley wants to see Lane continue to grow as a leader. Robinson and Branch transferred to Florida State and Georgia respectfully. Wideouts like redshirt senior Kyron Hudson is now at Penn State and Kyle Ford exhausted his eligibility.
“Some of the older receivers are gone now and he’s getting to the point where he not only needs to mature individually but this team needs him in terms of the leader and presence that he is because he does have an infectious energy, competitive energy, It affects our football team," Riley said.
“He’s got some big goals for this team and he wants to be a leader and he wants to be someone that this team can count on each and every day and he knows the path to that is more consistency in all areas. He’s doing a lot of things better than he ever has. He’s got great intent for it. He continues to grow and progress and we’re just going to need him to stay on that track,” Riley continued.
Lane has an infections personality, and his energy on and off the field is contagious. Just watch the way his team loves to celebrate with him in the end zone, something that happened quite often in 2024. He celebrates big after wins and has become beloved by USC fans.
Riley acknowledged there have been rocky moments with Lane early in his career, but naturally the junior receiver has matured into someone the Trojans can rely on outside of him just catching passes.
“He’s taking his craft more seriously, he’s taking the leadership more seriously," Riley said. "Haven’t had some of the emotional ups and downs that at times have plagued him early in his career and if that continues, he’ll be set up to have a great season and most importantly be a really good leader for this team.”
Lane has become an internet sensation for his two unbelievable one-handed catches this spring. He continuing to blossom into a superstar in college football and someone NFL scouts will have their eyes on in the fall.