What USC Trojans' Latest Analytics Ranking Means for Nebraska Matchup
The No. 23 USC Trojans are entering their week 10 contest with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road, for another primetime showdown. Following the Trojans bye weekend, they remain highly ranked in the week 9 ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings: USC dropped one spot, from No. 8 to No. 9.
ESPN Analytics views USC as a top team in the country, giving the Trojans a 72.1-percent chance of beating Nebraska. USC is predicted to win 8.6 games according to the FPI, meaning the Trojans must win three of five games remaining.
USC Earns Another High FPI Ranking After Bye
Although the Trojans had a bye during week 9 competition, they came in at No. 9 in ESPN's recent FPI rankings.
With a weekend full of escaped upsets from top 25 teams, USC did not move much given the results of their surrounding rankings.
In the FPI, the Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 10, and they earned their bounce back win after defeating the Stanford Cardinal 42-7. The Texas A&M Aggies picked up a ranked-road win over the then-No. 20 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to remain undefeated. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns escaped a near upset, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a 45-38 overtime thriller in Starkville, Mississippi.
Despite the Trojans loss, coach Lincoln Riley's offense remains one of the driving forces for their national attention each week. Led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
The Trojans road contest against the Cornhuskers puts USC to the test, keep their No. 23 ranking and No. 9 FPI rankings.
How USC Can Bounce Back in Week 10 After Notre Dame Loss
Entering their week 10 Big Ten showdown with the Cornhuskers, the Trojans will be another opportunity at a conference win in their final stretch of games.
Nebraska is coming off a close 28-21 win over Northwestern, a bounce back win from their 24-6 loss to Minnesota, leaving them 6 -2 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
What USC does face in Nebraska is a competitive offensive unit, led by quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola, the No. 2 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, has been one of the Cornhuskers most consistent pieces of their attack. Through eight games, Raiola has thrown for 1,909 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Another key piece of Raiola's offense is running back Emmett Johnson, who fuels the Cornhusker rungame. Johnson has rushed for 813 yards on 146 carries and nine touchdowns.
Especially after USC's 306 yards allowed against the Fighting Irish, going head-to-head with Johnson gives defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn a chance to shut down any production on the ground.
Maiava and the Trojan offense have been impressive through seven games, leading the nation in yards per game with 530. 1, and passing yards per game with 326.1. ESPN's FPI views USC as one of the top teams in the nation thanks in part to the elite offense that Maiava leads.
Lemon and Lane have also presented themselves as one of the best receiver duos in the nation. Lane's statement game following the Notre Dame game reminded fans of Lane's talent, with 111 receiving yards for five receptions, and a 59-yard receptio touchdown.
Through seven games for Lemon, he's recorded 758 receiving yards on 48 receptions and six touchdowns.
USC is back on the field in Lincoln, Nebraska, for a prime time matchup with the Cornhuskers, with the Trojans seeking redemption.