Jayden Maiava vs. Dylan Raiola Shaping Up To Be Must-See TV
Heading into the USC Trojans' matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, it would be easy to assume quarterback Jayden Maiava has a clear edge over Dylan Raiola.
The Trojans boast one of the most talented receiving corps in the Big Ten, while Nebraska’s offense remains rooted in its run-first identity, yet when putting the numbers side by side, the two quarterbacks are playing strikingly similar football.
Maiava leads the Big Ten by a wide margin in passing yards with 2,180, nearly 300 more than the next closest quarterback, Ohio State freshman Julian Sayin (1,872).
Raiola sits sixth with 1,768 yards, but the production gap is narrower than expected considering USC’s pass-heavy attack compared to Nebraska’s ground-based offense. Where it gets interesting is in the efficiency metrics. Maiava has thrown 15 touchdowns, ranking fifth in the conference; Raiola has 16, ranking fourth.
Both have attempted exactly 213 passes, and their accuracy rates—68 percent for Maiava and 73 percent for Raiola—place them among the Big Ten’s most precise passers. In passer rating, Maiava (173.5) narrowly edges out Raiola (162.6).
The numbers suggest two quarterbacks producing at nearly the same level—until you dig into what happens before the throw.
The Key Difference: Pocket Presence and Protection
The biggest separator between Maiava and Raiola isn’t arm talent or accuracy—it’s sacks. Maiava has been taken down just five times all season, the third-lowest total among Big Ten quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts.
Raiola, on the other hand, has been sacked 25 times, the most in the Big Ten and tied for second-most in the entire FBS, trailing only Auburn’s Jackson Arnold (26).
That disparity tells the story of two very different offensive environments. USC’s protection has quietly been one of the team’s strengths, a stabilizing force amid an otherwise inconsistent season. Nebraska’s offensive line, meanwhile, has struggled to keep Raiola upright, often forcing him into hurried throws or broken-play improvisations.
The sack gap also shines a light on Maiava’s pocket poise.
Despite being labeled as a “slower” quarterback in terms of time to throw—averaging 2.4 seconds before release—Maiava consistently makes smart decisions.
He ranks among the national leaders in yards per attempt (10.2), proving that his patience in the pocket is producing big plays, not negative ones. Raiola’s average time to throw sits closer to three seconds (2.9–3.3), meaning he’s holding onto the ball longer while facing heavier pressure.
The difference in efficiency between the two isn’t massive, but the results in terms of protection—and ultimately, offensive rhythm—are night and day.
Why It Matters for USC
The statistical overlap between Maiava and Raiola underscores one crucial point heading into this matchup: protection determines production. USC’s offensive line has allowed its quarterback to stay within Lincoln Riley’s timing-based scheme, maximizing downfield efficiency.
Nebraska hasn’t been able to give Raiola the same luxury.
That dynamic could dictate Saturday’s outcome. If USC’s front can keep Maiava clean once again, his combination of accuracy and downfield aggressiveness should continue to thrive. But if Nebraska finds ways to pressure him—something few Big Ten defenses have managed—it could turn this quarterback duel into a grind-it-out battle decided at the line of scrimmage.
In a season where the Trojans have leaned heavily on Maiava’s arm, this game offers a simple but telling test. Statistically, these two quarterbacks have been equals. The difference lies not in what they can do, but in what they’ve been allowed to do.