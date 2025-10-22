USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Names The True Freshman Who Has His Attention
Even after the USC Trojans second loss of the season to No. 12 Notre Dame, the Trojans roster has continued to show emerging stars making a difference on the field.
For the offense, who lost Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch to the transfer portal, the hunt was on for another playmaker to compliment wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
What the Trojans do have on the offense is the young, talented wide receiver in Tanook Hines, who recently had a breakout game against the Fighting Irish despite the loss.
Jayden Maiava Sees Tanook Hines Emerging As Receiving Star
Hines, the true freshman from Houston, Texas, has been a rewarding addition to the Trojans receiving unit, adding another element Lemon and Lane's strengths on the field.
Especially in a new season with quarterback Jayden Maiava at the helm, having quick and competitive receiver like Hines has only strengthened Maiava's ability to move the chains through the air.
When Maiava was asked about the development of Hines as a receiver, he did not hesitate to share the type of competitor he is, and will continue to be.
MORE: Three Reasons Why USC Trojans' Playoff Hopes are Still Alive
MORE: USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns' Rankings Spark AP Top 25 Poll Questions
MORE: Recruiting Buzz for Five-Star Tyran Stokes Isn't Great For USC
MORE: USC Trojans Get Prime Time Kickoff Time Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
"It's been awesome. He's a talented player, the sky's the limit for him," Maiava said after Tuesday's practice. "Right now, he’s just doing a lot of great things on the offensive side of the ball and, you know, he's going to continue to do that. That's who he is, it's the kind of player he is, and you got to appreciate people like that."
Since Hines has started for the Trojans, he's recorded 15 receptions for 117 receiving yards and one touchdown. Against Notre Dame, Hines reeled in five receptions for 67 yards.
Even with a talented receivers like Prince Strachan and Jaden Richardson competing for starting spots, Hines athletic resume immediately made him stand out as a true fresman.
Hine's Athletic Background Paves Way As Competitive Wide Receiver
When Hines was listed as the third wide receiver on the Trojans first official depth chart, Trojan fans were immediately reminded why he earned his spot as one of Maiava's targets — his athletic background.
Hines was a dual-sport athlete at Dekaney High School, where he actively did both track and field and was a two-way starter for the football team.
On offense, Hines was one of Dekaney's most explosive wide receivers. In 2024, he finsihed with 46 receptions for 786 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Defensively as a cornerback, Hines tallied seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception.
For the track and field team, Hines ran the 200 and 100 meter races, where he posted a 10.71 time in the 100 and a 20.71 time in the 200 as a junior in 2023.
Even in the earlier games for the Trojans, coach Lincoln Riley was impressed with his impressive performance against his first Big Ten opponent at the Purdue game in September.
When asked about Hines' competitive energy and elite skill as a freshman, Riley noted his ability to pick up the Trojans system quickly and the team player he is on the field.
"The way he goes after the ball with a unique mindset for a freshman," Riley told the media after Tuesday's practice in September. "Talk about a guy that really attacks the ball. He's played physical for us. He's been a really good blocker. He's done a good job picking up our system."
Hines and the Trojans will enter their final bye weekend prior to their week 10 matchup at Nebraska on Nov.1, looking to secure their fourth Big Ten win.