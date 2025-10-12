Where USC Lands in Latest College Football Playoff Projection After Michigan Win
The No. 20 USC Trojans are back in the conversation as a contender for the College Football Playoff after an impressive 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night.
Following the week 7 college football slate, On3's Andy Staples released his CFP projections. USC is in the first four out category with No. 11 Tennessee, No. 13 Notre Dame, and No. 16 Missouri.
USC Still Has Work to Do to Earn a Spot in the College Football Playoff
While USC's win over a ranked Michigan team was a step in the right direction toward earning a spot in the postseason, the Trojans still have work to do. USC will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a week 8 Saturday night marquee matchup in South Bend.
After starting 0-2 with losses to No. 2 Miami and No. 4 Texas A&M, the Fighting Irish have won four straight games. USC remains Notre Dame's toughest challenge on the schedule, as they hope to win out and finish the season with a 10-2 record.
USC going into South Bend in prime time and securing their first win at Notre Dame since 2011 would all but end the Fighting Irish's playoff chances. Even if USC loses a close, hard-fought game on the road against Notre Dame, the Trojans chances at the playoff might still be alive.
The Trojans, however, would need to earn an upset on the road against No. 8 Oregon and win their four other games against No. 25 Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA, if they fall short against Notre Dame.
Earning a spot in the playoff would be massive for USC coach Lincoln Riley, as he still has much to prove this season with the Trojans despite beating then-No. 15 Michigan. USC's win over the Wolverines on Saturday night was the program's first win against a ranked opponent under Riley since the 2024 season opener, when the Trojans defeated No. 13 LSU 27-20 in Las Vegas.
The goal at USC is to compete for championships, and if Riley can take them to the playoff this season, that would be a huge accomplishment given the way the last two years have gone for the Trojans.
Three Big Ten Teams Projected to Earn Spot In CFP
Three other Big Ten teams are currently projected to earn a spot in the playoff. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Indiana are projected to earn first-round byes in the playoff. The Oregon Ducks, after their 30-20 loss to the Hoosiers, are projected to host a first-round playoff at Autzen Stadium against No. 9 Georgia.
Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon all represented the Big Ten in the 12-team playoff after the 2024 season and are in good shape to earn a spot in the bracket for a second consecutive year.