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USC Leans On Four Trojans Legends Before Kicking Off vs. Oregon

The USC Trojans rolled out some special guests to hype up the heavyweight showdown with the Oregon Ducks, with help from a special vehicle too.
Lorenzo Reyna|
Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the field during warm ups before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the field during warm ups before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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USC TrojansOregon Ducks

The No. 12 USC Trojans dropped a big tease ahead of facing No. 20 Oregon on Sept. 26.

The Trojans kept announcing their tunnel captain discreetly before the game. USC had already called on former players Nelson Agholor and Marqise Lee to lead the Trojans out while carrying the sword, which essentially ruled them out of leading the team out.

But USC did one better that fired up the sold-out crowd inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Bringing out four Trojan legends.

Who Fired up USC Before the Game

Jayden Maiava USC Trojans Oregon Ducks Big Ten Conference College Football Ronnie Lott Marcus Allen Carson Palmer
Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterbacks Jayden Maiava (14) and Jonas Williams (15) warm up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC lured out some of its most beloved stars by the Peristyle entrance. And with a lowrider in the background.

Past Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Carson Palmer, fellow Heisman winner at running back Marcus Allen, legendary edge rusher Willie McGinest, and famed safety Ronnie Lott all came together.

Allen started the special pregame session by grabbing the microphone and energizing the crowd. Palmer took the microphone next to hype up the home fans.

But McGinest really fired up fans by yelling out "who's ready to see an a-- whooping?!" to the Coliseum, which drew out the biggest cheers.

Each Trojan legend got up from the low rider to spark the energy of this Big Ten Conference heavyweight showdown played on a primetime stage.

Willie McGinest Reacts to Feeling the Energy of Pregame Moment

Willie McGinest New England Patriots USC Trojans Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava Los Angeles
Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Former NFL player Willie McGinest poses for a photo at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McGinest starred from 1990 to 1993 at USC, arriving after the famed careers of Allen and Lott in the Land of Troy.

The multiple Super Bowl winner from the early 2000s New England Patriots dynasty admitted he felt the energy of the fans in returning to the Coliseum.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Dante Moore Willie McGinest Lincoln Riley Big Ten Conference
Oregon players huddle before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"That was amazing. It’s a big game, and I was up there with some NFL and USC legends," McGinest said to USC reporter Keely Eure during the game."

McGinest remains beloved in the Land of Troy, even after creating a Patriots following in Los Angeles. He still knows where "home" is.

"It’s always great to be home, especially when we play in these big games," McGinest said.

Boos Came Out for Former USC Trojans Defender

Bear Alexander Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Big Ten Conference Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The USC icons received warm receptions before the opening kickoff. But a warm reception wasn't showered upon a former Trojan defender.

One who lines up for the Oregon Ducks now, and made his return to the Coliseum for the first time since his high-profile transfer portal entry.

USC Trojans Bear Alexander transfer portal Lincoln Riley College Football Big Ten Conference Dan Lanning
USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander officially enters the transfer portal. | @__b99r / Instagra

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander made his long-awaited return to the Coliseum, but this time, he came out of the visitors' locker room.

The boo birds came out from near the tunnel. But grew louder when Alexander was spotted wearing the "stormtrooper" Ducks look.

Alexander is now a senior and is playing in his second season with Oregon. He finished with a career-best 50 tackles, including 19 solo stops, playing for Coach Dan Lanning for the first time ever.

He also entered the game with 15 tackles in tow from the first three games. He played for coach Lincoln Riley in 2023 and 2024, including hitting 47 tackles in the former season. Alexander started his career with Georgia before moving on to USC following the 2022 campaign. But safe to say that Lott, Palmer, Allen, and McGinest became the more beloved former Trojans on Sept. 26 in Los Angeles.

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Lorenzo Reyna
LORENZO REYNA

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.

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