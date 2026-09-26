USC Trojans Tease Surprise Tunnel Captain for Heated Oregon Rivalry

The highly-anticipated No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC Trojans showdown is expected to bring out the stars. Not just limited to the five or four-star recruits who plan to take in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum either.

Celebrities and famous alumni on both sides will likely be present. USC also has its famed tunnel captain tradition helping kickoff the game.

But the school normally announces a few days before kickoff who the tunnel captain is. USC decided to keep this one under wraps, sparking these theories on who will lead the 2026 Trojans out to face the Ducks.

Former USC Running Back Reggie Bush

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The famed Heisman Trophy winner and national champion from the USC championship era of the early 2000s is the popular choice online.

Bush has never led USC out of the tunnel since his famed playing days ended. Of course, both Bush and the school needed to mend a fence between one another to make it happen.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductees Reggie Bush (left), Mark Dantonio (center) and LaMichael James during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bush became forced to give back his Heisman following an NCAA investigation that involved him receiving improper benefits. USC even needed to vacate wins at the time.

But the ban got lifted in 2020, before the era of NIL launched. Bush's Heisman even got placed on one of the tables during USC's August media day ahead of the 2026 season.

So Bush could be the one holding the sword and leading the Trojans out, but a newer lawsuit between Bush, the NCAA, and USC could complicate matters. Still, expect a massive roar from the sold out crowd if indeed Bush is the one serving as tunnel captain.

Former USC Coach Pete Carroll

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll is another trending as the tunnel captain. Perhaps walking alongside Bush too in leading out USC against its fierce rival.

The two-time national title winner did make it back on the campus recently. He became an adjunct professor for USC Marshall School of Business, receiving a teaching role during the spring semester.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 75-year-old Carroll isn't coaching anymore following his one season stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, which ended in a 3-14 season. He did manage to win one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season, which became the first Vince Lombardi Trophy for the franchise.

Caroll did have his struggles against the Ducks during his famed USC career, going 4-3 overall. Oregon wallopped his USC team in 2009 with a 47-20 score, becoming the last time Carroll faced the Ducks before landing back in the NFL.

But with Carroll having more time on his hands, perhaps he comes out.

USC Greats Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush Come Out Together

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC fans will go bonkers if this happens. The most famous quarterback/running back of USC history comes out together. Adding Carroll into the mix further ignites the crowd.

But Leinart's presence will feel like a stretch. He landed in Columbus for Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff coverage ahead of Illinois at Ohio State. Plus he's served as tunnel captain before.

USC often hands tunnel captain duties to a legendary player who's never led the team out previously. So this already rules out former wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Marqise Lee who served as honorary captains this season. So Bush and Carroll are the trending favorites here.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.