St. John Bosco 4-Star Recruit Jailen Hill Calls USC Trojans Offer ‘Dream Come True’
St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jailen Hill picked up a handful of offers the summer before his freshman year, but an offer from his hometown school, the USC Trojans in late February was special.
The blue-chip prospect is from Inglewood, located less than 10 miles from USC’s campus.
"USC was always a dream school. Just growing up and watching all the role models and stuff like that. Just always wanting to just be one of them," Hill told 247Sports. "It was a big dream come true when USC offered. Every time I talk to my mom and my dad about it; the offers, the four-star [ranking], just everything, I'm just taking everything in and being humble about it, but it's so crazy. I just never thought I would be in this position. I'm just so blessed."
Hill is rated the No. 199 overall prospect and the No. 24 cornerback in the 247Sports rankings for the 2027 cycle.
St. John Bosco is one of the premier high school football programs, not just in Southern California, but the entire country. While the Trojans push to build a fence around the state in recruiting, that means building pipelines with local high schools that are flooded with Power 4 talent.
"I love it there. Coach [Trovon] Reed, Coach [Doug] Belk, they are just making me feel so at home. Just calling me, checking up on me. It's great. I love it," Hill told 247Sports. "I went up there two weeks, back-to-back. I loved it, man. With USC I would definitely just go anytime I could. It's just a place to feel at home and the people around there are just great human beings."
USC does not have a commit in the 2027 cycle, but general manager Chad Bowden has his eyes set on several prospects from Southern California to be the first.
Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra five-star cornerback Duvay Williams is No. 1 ranked player in California for the 2027 cycle. Williams has been on campus three times this calendar year and USC coaches have paid him a visit at his school twice. He is no rush to announce a commitment, but the Trojans have emerged as the favorite early in his recruitment.
Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang recently picked up a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports to land at USC. His teammate, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington was offered by the Trojans during his sophomore year and has been on campus three times this calendar year.
Restoring USC’s pipeline with the national powerhouse was a priority for Bowden in the 2026 cycle, holding commitments from four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star EDGE Shaun Scott. The Trojans are carrying that momentum into the 2027 cycle.
Hill’s teammate, four-star cornerback Jacob Whitehead was offered by USC last May and was at a couple game in the fall. Long Beach (Calif.) Wilson four-star cornerback Evan Mack has seen his offer sheet reach double-digit schools this spring. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback picked up one from the Trojans the first week of May. He plans to visit campus sometime this summer.
USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has been leading the charge for an impressive group of defensive backs in Southern California, building strong relationships.
LA Cathedral (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale was offered by the Trojans on April 8 has and has worn USC gear at two different college showcases since then.
All of the aforementioned recruits are within a 60-mile radius of campus, meaning, they could be frequent visitors at USC and vice versa.