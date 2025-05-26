USC Trojans Recruits Ja’Myron Baker, Shahn Alston Shut Down Recruitment
With official visit season arriving, Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker have become the latest USC Trojans commits in the 2026 cycle to publicly shut down their recruitments.
Alston, the No. 9 ranked running back in the 247Sports Rankings announced his pledge to the Trojans during the Navy All-American game in January. He is one of two running back commits in the 2026 class, pairing with Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux, the No. 5 ranked running back in the 247Sports Rankings.
"I believe we will be the best duo in college football in the near future," Alston told 247Sports. "I feel like our games complement each other well, and will be a handful for teams."
Baker was USC’s first commitment in the 2026 cycle. The Southern California product announced his pledge in September 2023, his sophomore year. Baker was one of three prospects in the Trojans backyard that kickstarted the 2026 recruiting class by committing during their sophomore year, in addition to Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan.
Alston and Baker are following the new recruiting strategy that was implemented by general manager Chad Bowden, which is Trojan commits can't officially visit other schools.
USC wants a “commitment” to mean exactly that, a commitment. That word has become murky as the years have passed, especially in this new age of college football with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It can be an aggressive and risky approach, that may push some recruits away, but its a necessary one.
In the 2025 cycle, the Trojans had eight recruits decommit in the weeks leading up to the Early National Signing Period, which included Corner Canyon (Utah) five-star receiver Jerome Myles, Oaks Christian (Calif.) five-star EDGE Hayden Lowe, Carrolton (Ga.) four-star quarterback Julian Lewis and three-star cornerback Shamar Armoux, Seminole Ridge (Fla.) four-star linebacker Ty Jackson, Buford (Ga.) four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte, Williamson (Ala.) four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith and Oakland (Tenn.) three-star running back Daune Morris.
Time will tell how effective the new approach is. It has led to USC parting ways with Gainesville (Ga.) five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and Waxahachie (Texas) three-star receiver Kohen Brown. Both players wanted to explore other options this summer, and the Trojans did not budge from their new rule.
However, most recruits have embraced it, and USC still holds the most commitments in the country with 26 and boast the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports and Rivals.
In many ways it has had a positive effect. Recruits have bought into a new era of USC football that is being built from the top down. The Trojans commits have been able to build strong bonds with their future teammates. They were repeatedly on campus together during Junior Day, spring practice and will be again this summer during official visits. And something that will continue with visits to the Coliseum in the fall.
Richardson (Texas) four-star Jaimeon Winfield, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star Malik Brooks and Prosper (Texas) three-star Jake Johnson have built a strong rapport playing video games together.
USC commits have been active in their pursuit of other top prospects. Lockhart, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and Riordan have been front in center in encouraging Southern California prospects to stay home.
Lockhart has also been active in his pursuit in recruits outside of the state of California. He played a role in Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill announcing his pledge to USC earlier this month. Hill had official visits scheduled with Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama, but has since canceled them.
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams has active in pushing for elite offensive talent to play alongside of him in Los Angeles.
The 2026 early signing period is still over six months away, but with this new recruiting approach under Bowden, all signs have pointed to the Trojans being able to keep their top-ranked recruiting class intact.