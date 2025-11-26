Why USC Star Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Has Strong Case To Win Biletnikoff Award
USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon has been named as one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award. The award goes to the best wide receiver in college football. Lemon joins two other wide receiver finalists, including Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and UConn's Skyler Bell.
Throughout the 2025 season, Lemon has proven to be one of the best wide receivers in college football, but the biggest question is whether he can beat out Jeremiah Smith, who is one of the top talents in all of the sport. Lemon leads the Big Ten and is third in the country in receiving with 78 receptions for 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Trojans this season.
While Bell's spectacular performances for UConn this season shouldn't be ignored, the debate over who should win the Biletnikoff Award is centered on Lemon and Smith. Both players have had impressive seasons and will have the opportunity to deliver one more valuable performance to close out the regular season on Saturday.
Makai Lemon's Case To Win the Biletnikoff Award Over Jeremiah Smith?
Despite Smith being on the No. 1-ranked team in college football, Lemon has a strong case to become the first USC wide receiver since Marquise Lee to win the Biletnikoff Award. Lemon is the sixth Trojan wide receiver to be named as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which, in addition to Lee winning in 2012, includes finalists Keyshawn Johnson (1995), Mike Williams (2003), Dwayne Jarett (2005), Robert Woods (2011), and Michael Pittman Jr. (2019).
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Aside from leading the Big Ten in receiving, Lemon has faced better competition this season compared to Smith with Ohio State. Lemon has had five 100-plus-yard receiving performances this season, all of which came in wins against Georgia Southern, Michigan State, No. 21 Illinois, Northwestern, and Iowa.
In what is considered USC's best win of the season against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11, Lemon collected nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' 31-13 victory.
Jeremiah Smith's Biletnikoff Award Argument
Many Ohio State fans, however, would beg to differ, as Smith, despite having smaller numbers than Lemon, is by far the best wide receiver in college football. Smith has the opportunity to submit his case for the award with an impactful performance against arch-rival Michigan on Saturday, as well as potentially leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten Championship win in Indianapolis on Dec. 6.
An impressive performance in both those games should award Smith the Biletnikoff, where he would be the first Ohio State wide receiver to win the honor since Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023.
The winner of the Biletnikoff Award will be announced on Dec. 12 during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. Will Lemon be the first USC wide receiver in over a decade to win the Biletnikoff, or will Jeremiah Smith take home the award for Ohio State for the second time in three years?