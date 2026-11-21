No. 18 USC will host its final recruiting weekend as Maryland makes the cross-country trip for the season finale at the Coliseum.

Several local commits in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class continue to be frequent visitors, including four-star cornerback Danny Lang, offensive tackle Drew Fielder, defensive lineman Tolo Tuihalamaka and three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Vandermade is the only local commit that was in action on Friday night as Santa Margarita (Calif.) fell to St. John Bosco 27-2.

Lang and Tuihalamaka both made massive jumps in the latest recruiting rankings that were released by 247Sports on Wednesday. Lang went from No. 68 to No. 33 and is on the cusp on five-star status. He is the No. 3 rated cornerback. Tuihalamaka went from No. 120 to No. 83 and gives the Trojans seven commits in the 2027 class that are ranked inside to the top 100 overall prospects.

Four-star cornerback commit Aaryn “JO” Washington previously starred alongside Lang at Mater Dei (Calif.) before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) for his senior season. Still, Washington has routinely returned home to Southern California.

Last season, the Trojans had their 2026 class consistently returning to campus on game days to get acclimated with the environment and their future teammates. Those efforts have paid off this fall, and the 2027 class has followed the same formula.

Future USC Recruits Visiting Trojans

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Long Beach Poly (Calif.) 2028 four-star athlete Zion Anderson is one of the headliners as he makes a return to trip to USC this fall.

Anderson was also on campus multiple times in the spring and attended the Trojans invite only workout in the summer, even though he didn’t participate as he recovered from an injury. Anderson was accompanied by his uncle, Poly head coach and former USC receiver Travon Patterson on those visits.

The local product is highly coveted but his recruitment could come down to a battle between USC and UCLA.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hamilton 2029 four-star quarterback Thaddeus Breaux is another headliner on the visitor list.

Breaux, the No. 5 quarterback according to 247Sports, is making his first trip to the Coliseum in the fall. He attended multiple practices in the spring and worked out with Trojans offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Luke Huard over the summer.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Breaux doesn’t have an offer from USC. In fact, Lincoln Riley has not offered any quarterbacks in the 2029 class. It’s worth noting Riley has only offered one quarterback in the 2027 and 2028 class respectively.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable in-state recruits in the 2028 class on the visitor list include Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame three-star receiver Emmanuel Pullins, Cardinal Newman (Calif.) three-star running back James Curoso and Graces Memorial (Calif.) linebacker Isaiah Lefotu.

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2029 receiver Lance Brown is a making his second trip to the Coliseum since receiving an offer late last month. The Trojans will also host Mater Dei (Calif.) IOL Rhys Faamausili and Garces Memorial IOL Sonny Lefotu in the 2029 class.

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