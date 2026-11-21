The Maryland head coaching search continues, and the Terrapins have seen a major shift in their next head coach market on Kalshi. Current Memphis head coach Charles Huff tops the board with a 55% chance of becoming the Terps next head coach.

Huff opened at the top of the board with 16% after Maryland fired Mike Locksley on October 21 and has surged since. Kalshi settles the market on who becomes the next Maryland head football coach by September 1, 2027. A $10 trade that it’s Charles Huff profits $6.69.

Maryland Football Next Head Coach - Kalshi

Charles Huff 55%

Jason Eck 30%

Brian Kelly 13%

Dan Mullen 11%

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Huff drops a clear hint

Charles Huff recently made it clear that he’s not tied down to his position at Memphis and that he’s interested in the Maryland job.

"Every time a coach says, 'Coach Huff ain't going to be there,' it actually works in my favor. Because if I'm leaving Memphis, I ain't going to high school, I'm going to something bigger. Would everybody agree? So I tell the kids: You're going with me. Just like the 31 did at the other place, just like the 17 did.”

He continued, saying that players commit to a coach and that, should he leave Memphis, his players would follow him wherever he went. Not something the fan base or the administration wants to hear.

Making his case

Aside from what Huff said, he’s made his case this season that he’s ready for a power conference job. In his first year at Memphis, he’s led the Tigers to an 8-2 record and a top-5 offense and defense in the American Conference. He has the Tigers on pace to make the AAC title game and also had them ranked in the top-25 early on.

It’s also worth noting that Huff is from Denton, Maryland, which is roughly an hour away from the University of Maryland.

In the immediate future, Huff and Memphis have two games remaining this season against Navy and Temple and must win both to secure a spot in the conference title game.

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