USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Missouri State Matchup: Live Updates

The USC Trojans are set to kick off the 2025 regular season against the Missouri State Bears in the Los Aneles Memorial Coliseum on Friday. What did USC coach Lincoln Riley say about the Trojans' matchup with Missouri State?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is set to speak to the media on Friday morning before USC’s home opener against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

2025 will be the start of Lincoln Riley’s fourth season as coach of the Trojans. 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is interviewed by ESPN reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley’s Fourth Season 

Lincoln Riley has an overall record of 26-14 with the Trojans since taking over in 2022. However, their win total has decreased in each season. USC won 11 games in 2022, eight in 2023, and seven in 2024. 

Riley will try to guide the Trojans back to double digit wins and Big Ten title contention. He named Jayden Maiava the starting quarterback back at Big Ten media days. Maiava started the final four games last season for USC, leading them to a 3-1 record in those games.

Can USC Contend in the Big Ten?

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) carries the ball for a short a short gain in the second at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2024 was the Trojans first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. It was a difficult season to say the least. USC went 4-5 in conference play and finished tied for ninth place in the Big Ten.

USC's defense was much improved in 2024 from their 2023 season under first-year Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Lynn is back on Lincoln Riley's staff for his second season. On the other side of the ball, USC hopes to get back to having the explosiveness that they did in Riley's first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 with Caleb Williams at quarterback.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nobody is saying that Maiava has to be the elite talent that Williams was in college, with Williams winning a Heisman trophy and being the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. However, USC let five fourth quarter leads slip away last season. A big reason for that was the offense not being able to sustain a late drive to put the game away. Will that change this season?

The Big Ten is loaded with high-end teams such as the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Penn State Nittany Lions. USC will have their hands full with all of them for the foreseeable future.

This article will be udpated live once Riley speaks to the media at 8:45 a.m. PT on Friday.

