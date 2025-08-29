USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Missouri State Matchup: Live Updates
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is set to speak to the media on Friday morning before USC’s home opener against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
2025 will be the start of Lincoln Riley’s fourth season as coach of the Trojans.
Riley’s Fourth Season
Lincoln Riley has an overall record of 26-14 with the Trojans since taking over in 2022. However, their win total has decreased in each season. USC won 11 games in 2022, eight in 2023, and seven in 2024.
Riley will try to guide the Trojans back to double digit wins and Big Ten title contention. He named Jayden Maiava the starting quarterback back at Big Ten media days. Maiava started the final four games last season for USC, leading them to a 3-1 record in those games.
Can USC Contend in the Big Ten?
2024 was the Trojans first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. It was a difficult season to say the least. USC went 4-5 in conference play and finished tied for ninth place in the Big Ten.
USC's defense was much improved in 2024 from their 2023 season under first-year Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Lynn is back on Lincoln Riley's staff for his second season. On the other side of the ball, USC hopes to get back to having the explosiveness that they did in Riley's first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 with Caleb Williams at quarterback.
Nobody is saying that Maiava has to be the elite talent that Williams was in college, with Williams winning a Heisman trophy and being the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. However, USC let five fourth quarter leads slip away last season. A big reason for that was the offense not being able to sustain a late drive to put the game away. Will that change this season?
The Big Ten is loaded with high-end teams such as the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Penn State Nittany Lions. USC will have their hands full with all of them for the foreseeable future.
This article will be udpated live once Riley speaks to the media at 8:45 a.m. PT on Friday.