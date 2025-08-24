USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Tied With Big Ten Team in Latest Prediction
In the 2025 college football season, the USC Trojans will have to fight to overcome their overrated team narrative amid their second season in the Big Ten Conference.
After a tireless offseason of developing transfers, recruits and new coaching additions, the Trojans could fuel a comeback season.
USC Trojans Tied with Big Ten Opponent in Prediction
On3's Colin McMahon predicted the Big Ten team's final conference standings, and had USC unusually low, considering the hype the Trojans have been receiving the past few months.
USC is tied for seventh in their final prediction, tied with the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Washington Huskies. USC and Illinois will play each other in the season in what could be one of the Trojans' most pivotal games of the season.
The analysis for their three-way seventh place finish says the Trojans are a team who have the potential to finish better than last season, but McMahon believes it will not stand out as much as others.
"Along with UW and Illinois, USC is another squad I have finishing above average, but I don’t think it’ll be anything special. The Trojans should be improved compared to their first year in the league, but Lincoln Riley may need a few more recruiting classes before USC truly contends for the title." McMahon said.
Lincoln Riley Needs Statement Season as Trojans Coach
USC coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth season with the Trojans and leans into a year of high expectations for the playoff-caliber coach. Following his successful 11-3 debut in 2022, Riley has amassed a 15-11 record as USC's head coach.
What will most likely deem different on the field this year is the significant improvement within the Trojan offense. Riley has officially set quarterback Jayden Maiava as the starting signal-caller and will most likely be paired with an elite wide receiver duo in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
Lane and Lemon have earned NFL Draft potential, with Lane being slotted in first rounds of mock drafts.
Maiava also has tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons as targets this season. Lyons had a productive offseason and should emerge as a breakthrough player for the Trojans this year.
USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn looks to continue his momentum on the defensive ball into this season. Especially with veteran linebacker Eric Gentry back in the lineup, Lynn's depth could be dangerous for Big Ten opponents.
Lynn also added extra coaching staff in linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive analyst Adrien Klemm. With a combined 28 seasons coaching in the NFL, Ryan and Klemm's high football IQ should translate well into theTrojans defensive unit.
USC Faces Illinois on the Road
One of USC's biggest games of the season will be a road contest at Illinois on Sept. 27.
The Fighting Illini have been tabbed as a college football dark horse candidate as they return 16 starters this season, the most in the Big Ten.
A Trojans vs. Fighting Illini matchup should be a competitive four quarters based on Illinois's talent paired with USC.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer enters season three leading the Illinois offense. For the Trojan defensive unit like Gentry, and defensive ends Jakheem Stewart and Jadyn Ramos, Altmeyer could be challenged with every snap.