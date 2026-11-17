USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team only have two games remaining in the regular season, and although the crosstown rivalry with No. 4 UCLA is highly anticipated this year, the Trojans first have to take care of business against the Maryland Terrapins at home.

After losing four games in a row, Maryland fired coach Mike Locksley and named former co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim the Terrapins' interim head coach. With Abdul-Rahim leading the charge for the past three games, Maryland is 2-1 with a loss to Illinois.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley on Maryland Terrapins

The recent success out of Maryland has caught the attention of Riley as USC prepares to host the Terrapin on Saturday. Here's what the Trojans coach had to say about Abdul-Rahim and the current state of Maryland's team:

"You've got to give credit to that staff. That's not an easy thing to do [lead after firing Mike Locksley as head coach]. They've played some really good football these last few weeks. I mean, they very easily could have ran the table because they had a chance to get Illinois as well. But they've done a nice job. They made some schematic tweaks. I don't know if there's anything crazy about it, but you can see a few of the tweaks have paid off."

"They've done a great job on all sides of the ball, moved the ball well and had some explosive plays. They've also done a great job defensively creating some havoc, getting turnovers and they've played some really good football."

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and quarterback Cardell Williams (6) celebrate together after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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"They've kind of found their spark and, certainly from an outsider's point of view, they're playing their best football of the year. Whoever is back there [at quarterback] certainly has the athleticism. We've had to prepare for multiple guys and be ready to adjust if someone does play. We'll have a great plan for both but we are pretty battle tested."

Trap Game for USC Trojans?

Since Abdul-Rahim has taken over the program after Locksley's firing, Maryland has allowed an average of 22.3 points per game. Most recently, the Terrapins defeated Wisconsin 24-21.

Trojans fans have not yet forgotten the Badgers' upset win over USC earlier in the season as Wisconsin held Riley and the Trojans' offense to 7 total points. While USC has had more success inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season than on the road, can Maryland surprise the Trojans?

With the UCLA game looming on Nov. 28, USC's game against the Terrapins is a classic "look ahead" game. If the Trojans are in fact not focused enough on Maryland, a shocking result could come. However, Riley's impression of Abdul-Rahim and the Terrapins since Locksley's firing indicates that the Trojans coach is taking his opponent as seriously as he should.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook favor USC by 17.5 points over Maryland, although crazier things have happened in college football, especially in the month of November.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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