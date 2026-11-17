After a 27-13 loss to No. 9 Indiana, the No. 18 USC Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, looking to put their latest setback behind them and avoid another late-season stumble.

At 7-3, USC has little room left for mistakes. The Trojans are out of the Big Ten Championship race, and although their College Football Playoff hopes are still technically alive, they have become increasingly slim. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), USC has just a 7.3 percent chance of reaching the playoff.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the program's CFP chances, USC still has an opportunity to finish with nine wins, build some momentum heading into the offseason and potentially play spoiler against undefeated UCLA in the regular-season finale. But before turning its attention to the Bruins, the Trojans have to take care of business against a Maryland team that has already given them trouble once.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Kickoff: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET

Location: L.A. Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Fans can watch the game live on the Big Ten Network through traditional cable or satellite providers, or via live TV streaming services that carry BTN (such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV), as well as stream through the Fox Sports app or FOX One.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: USC -16.5 (-110) | Maryland +16.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 56.0 points (Over -110 / Under -110)

Moneyline: USC -800 | Maryland +550

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

The Terrapins enter the matchup at 4-6 after picking up a 24-21 win over Wisconsin. Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has helped Maryland find a little bit more life since taking over the program. Abdul-Rahim has led the Terrapins to two wins in three games as the Terrapins look to secure a bowl game appearance.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and quarterback Cardell Williams (6) celebrate together after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC enters Saturday as a heavy favorite. However, there is more riding on Saturday's matchup than just adding another win to the record. USC has spent much of the season competing for a potential College Football Playoff appearance. Those goals have largely slipped away following losses to Oregon, Wisconsin and, most recently, Indiana.

Now, the Trojans have to find a way to finish the season strong. Late-season consistency has been a recurring talking point surrounding Riley's program. Under Riley, USC has struggled to put together a complete season.

There is also increased attention surrounding Riley's tenure in Los Angeles. USC has made significant investments in its football program. Finishing the season with consecutive losses would only add to the scrutiny surrounding the direction of the program and potentially put Riley's job in jeopardy.

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Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win over Maryland would give the Trojans a much-needed chance to establish some positive momentum heading into a massive road matchup with No. 4 UCLA.

Although USC and Maryland have rarely crossed paths, the Trojans have some unfinished business with the Terrapins.

Saturday marks just the second meeting between the programs. Their only previous matchup came on Oct. 19, 2024, when Maryland handed USC a 29-28 loss in College Park.

Although the circumstances surrounding this year's matchup are certainly different, the previous meeting is another reason USC cannot afford to take the Terrapins lightly.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have been far from perfect this season, but the statistical comparison between these two teams helps explain why oddsmakers expect USC to dominate Saturday's matchup.

USC averages 30.5 points and 422.5 yards of total offense per game. Maryland, meanwhile, is allowing 30.3 points per contest and has struggled to consistently get stops against opposing offenses.

The biggest advantage for USC comes through the passing game. The Trojans average 296.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 11th nationally, compared to Maryland's 214.3 passing yards allowed per game.

One of the biggest storylines entering Saturday is how USC quarterback Jayden Maiava responds after his performance against Indiana.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava finished with 311 passing yards and one touchdown on 26-of-42 passing, but three interceptions ultimately overshadowed his production. The Trojans struggled to overcome those mistakes against one of the country's top teams, and ball security will be a major point of emphasis against Maryland.

Through 10 games, Maiava has thrown for 2,836 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. He has also thrown eight interceptions, which makes his decision-making an important part of USC's offensive success.

Although USC has its own reasons for treating Saturday as an important game, Maryland is playing for something tangible as well. The Terrapins enter the matchup at 4-6, which means they need just two more wins to become bowl eligible

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; The Maryland Terrapins celebrate in the end zone after quarterback Cardell Williams (6) scored a rushing touchdown on fourth down in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland is fighting for its postseason future, has already beaten USC once and is coming off a confidence-building victory over Wisconsin. Meanwhile, USC is coming off a disappointing road loss and needs to demonstrate that it can respond when its season does not go according to plan.

The Trojans have the statistical advantages and home-field advantage entering Saturday. The question is whether USC can play a clean, consistent game for four quarters.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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