USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Explains Decision to Shut Down Tight End Lake McRee
Redshirt senior tight end Lake McRee will be out for the remainder of spring practice, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday.
“We’re going to shut Lake down for the rest of spring. Got a lot of good work on him. We're going to shut him down, let the body calm down. He had just a couple of small things he was dealing with but pushed through. Time to put some reps in these other guys,” Riley said.
McRee has appeared in 39 games, including 16 starts over the past four seasons. The Texas native is one of a few players that remains from the previous regime.
Sophomore Walker Lyons appeared in 11 games in 2024, including three starts last season when McRee missed multiple games early in the season. Lyons was not much of a factor in the pass game, reeling in just six receptions for 36 yards. Although those numbers won’t get fans excited, Lyons gained valuable playing experience that could pay dividends for his overall development.
The former Folsom (Calif.) standout spent a year away from football while he was on his LDS Mission following high school, but after almost full year in the program, Lyons could be primed for a breakout season in 2025.
“(Lyons has) the coachability, he’s got amazing ball skills, he’s a willing blocker in the run game. So really just to fine-tune some of the technique in this pass game right now. Him and I just spent some time out there understanding some of the top of the routes, understanding leverage. If we can clean some of that stuff up, he’s going to be a hell of a player,” said USC tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage.
Redshirt freshman Walter Matthews is built almost like an offensive tackle at 6-foot-7 and 272 pounds. The former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle did not appear in any games this past season. Matthews is different than the rest of the tight end room because of his massive size, something Riley can take advantage of.
“I think we all have very unique skill sets on what we do best and we can be put at different parts of the field and still succeed,” Matthews said.
Redshirt freshman Joey Olsen, another four-star recruit in the 2024 class appeared in one game last season against Minnesota. Redshirt junior Carson Tabarraci appeared in 12 games in 2023, but suffered a season-ending injury last season and did not appear in any games.
Three-star early enrollee Taniela Tupou has been on campus this spring. Topou comes from the same high school as Lyons.
Outside of McRee, there is a good amount of young, untapped talent in the tight end room. Savage will be able to pump a ton of reps into those guys with the five practices left this spring.
Redshirt freshman receiver Xavier Jordan and cornerback Braylon Conley did not practice on Tuesday as they are dealing with an illness that Riley says is running through the locker room. That will be something to monitor the rest of the week.