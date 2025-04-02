USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Update On Receiver Xavier Jordan: Break Out Season?
The USC Trojans lost four of their top six pass-catchers following the conclusion of the 2024 season — Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson entered the transfer portal and Kyle Ford exhausted his eligibility.
While USC’s receiver room took a major hit, juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, the Trojans two leading receivers this past season are back. Former four-star recruits in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Lane and Lemon both had breakout seasons in their sophomore campaign. They form not only one of the top receiver duos in the Big Ten, but the country.
However, a big question surrounding USC this spring is who will emerge as the third option next the Trojans star receivers.
A strong candidate is Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 prospect in the 2024 cycle coming out of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) high school. As an early enrollee, Jordan showed flashes in the spring game but that did not equate to playing time in the fall because of the Trojans crowded receiver room.
The local product did not play a snap in 2024 as he spent most of the season on the scout team and dealt with an injury in the middle of the year. USC coach Lincoln Riley provided an update on Tuesday where Jordan stands this spring.
“He battled some injuries last year,” Riley said. “Had some growing up to do. Feels like he’s starting to come out of that a little bit. He’s made some plays. He’s a very athletic, explosive kid that no question can help our football team on both offense and special teams.:
“He’s got to continue to grow up, continue to be consistent but all the tools are there. He’s off to a good start," Riley continued. "He’s made some plays for us early on in spring. He’s just got to keep going but our depth right now at receiver, it’s a great opportunity for him.”
In addition to competing for playing time on offense, Jordan is a viable option to replace Branch as the punt returner. Freshmen early enrollees Alex Graham and James Johnson also fielded punts on Tuesday. The two defensive backs are trying to find a role on special teams to earn early playing time.
The Trojans added former Boise State receiver Prince Strachan via the portal. The Florida native appeared in 28 career games in his two seasons with the Broncos. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher gives USC another big target at receiver and figures to be a plug-and-play guy on the outside.
Senior Jay Fair played his first two seasons at Auburn. He caught 31 passes as a sophomore in 2023, which ranked second on the team. Fair transferred to USC in 2024 and appeared in just eight games, reeling in eight receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. The Dallas native is competing with Jordan this spring for one of the starting slot receiver positions.
Four-star Corey Simms is the only receiver from the 2025 class taking part in spring practice. Four-stars Tanook Hines and Romero Ison will arrive in the summer. Veterans Josiah Zamora and Jaden Richardson are also on the roster.