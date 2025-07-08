USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley To Make First College Football Playoff This Season?
With the expansion last season, more teams have the opportunity to make the College Football Playoff than ever before. The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have not yet made the College Football Playoff, but they have a much higher chance, and perhaps the 2025 season will be the year they make it.
As the 2025 College Football season nears, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt revealed his top 10 teams most likely to make their first playoff appearance. At No. 7, Klatt named the USC Trojans, giving the team hope for the year, but Riley and the program will not be able to have a repeat of last season.
“They started last season with a win over LSU, and I thought that was going to propel them to a potential playoff season last year. In Lincoln Riley’s first year, they were a game away from going to the playoff. So, I personally believe that Riley has maybe come under some criticism that might not be fair, but I could be wrong,” Klatt said. “You can’t go seven and five again. You just can’t.”
Last season, there was uncertainty surrounding USC with quarterback Miller Moss taking over the team and Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams off to the NFL. When the Trojans opened up the season with a 27-20 win against the LSU Tigers, there was hope.
The team also took the Penn State Nittany Lions into overtime, showing their potential, but USC ended up finishing the season with a 7-6 overall record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play.
Of the six losses, five were within one score, but the team has to win those games, or there is no chance of getting into the College Football Playoff. This season, quarterback Jayden Maiava is set to lead the team, and after going 3-4 last year as a starter, he showed his potential, and he can lead the offense to success.
The Trojans are entering the season with a talented roster, but there are still question marks. Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane have high potential, as both could be top 2026 NFL Draft picks. USC also brought in Prince Strachan through the transfer portal, which was a crucial addition after losing much depth following the 2024 season.
While the attention is on USC’s offense with Riley being an offensive-minded coach, the Trojans’ defense can be overlooked. USC hiring defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn ahead of the 2024 season was a big addition, and the defense improved drastically.
With the Trojans bringing in key defensive players such as four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and Georgia transfer defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, USC could be physical upfront, leading to much success.
“There was much improvement on the defensive side of the ball. They brought in Rob Ryan as an assistant this offseason. Defensive line is actually looking like a strength right now, which hasn’t been the case for them in the past,” Klatt said.
The two toughest games on USC’s schedule in 2025 are on Oct. 18 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and on Nov. 11 against the Oregon Ducks. Both were top-five teams last season, and even with roster changes, are expected to be top teams again.
There are a couple of games that could be season-defining, starting on Sept. 27 against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois finished the season as the No. 20 team in the nation, and with many returning players, including quarterback Luke Altmyer, the outcome of that game could define where USC stands next season.
The following game, on Oct. 11, after a bye week, USC will face the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan had a down season, but with an elite recruiting class coming in, including the No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines are in a similar position to USC. Both programs are looking to turn things around in 2025, and this will be a crucial game for both teams.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 season against the Missouri State Bears on Aug. 30.