USC Trojans Freshman Class With Star Power To Shift National Perception

Some freshmen flash, others arrive and make an immediate impact for their program.

USC signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle that is filled with elite Southern California talent but they also made waves with top out-of-state players. A class that will be pivotal to the Trojans success this fall.

Offensive Impact Players

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

USC lost its two star receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. The Trojans chose to add one receiver in the portal in NC State transfer Terrell Anderson. The reason USC went light in the portal is because of the talented group of receivers they signed in December.

They signed a total of six receivers. Trent Mosley led Santa Margarita (Calif.) to an improbable run for an Open Division state championship, earning California Player of the Year honors and first team All-American honors in the process. He stepped on campus and immediately made noise this spring and has the skillset to be a day one starter in the slot.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also turned heads this spring. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product and top 50 overall recruit was a massive addition on National Signing Day when he flipped his commitment from Ohio State. Boobie Feaster was another top 50 overall recruit. The Texas native is a highly decorated high school player that just turned 17 at the end of May. Alabama’s Ryan Coleman-Williams played his entire freshman season at 17 years in 2024, and Miami’s Malachi Toney started the 2025 season at 17 years old. Could Feaster be the next in line of an impressive trend?

Tron Baker, the Trojans' first commit in the 2026 class, also created buzz coming out of the spring. Five-star freshman Mark Bowman leads a revamped tight end room. He is another local star that is expected to be a day one starter in the fall. They all give redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava a new set of electric pass-catchers.

USC returns all five starters on the offensive lineman but a pair of IMG Academy (Fla.) products in five-star Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 offensive tackle according to 247Sports, and four-star guard Breck Kolojay could certainly shake things up.

Southern Cal signed two blue-chip running backs in Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston to bolster a room that returns its two leading rushers from last season. Redeaux, the No. 4 running back coming out of Oaks Christian (Calif.), and Alston, a Harvey (Ohio) product can help create a balanced offensive attack.

Defensive Impact Players

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle was rated as the No. 1 overall recruit according to Rivals. And at first glance, it’s not hard to see why the 6-foot-6, 265-pound New Jersey native was so highly touted. Wafle registered an eye-popping 23 sacks in his senior season and validated it with a three-sack performance in the Navy All-American Bowl game. USC is need of a consistent pass rush and Wafle could provide that in year one.

Defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield was the second five-star recruit the Trojans signed to upgrade its front coming out of Richardson (Texas). He and four-star Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui, a Mater Dei (Calif.) product, create depth and add size to the interior. Talanoa Ili, the reigning MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year, is a player to keep an eye on at the linebacker position.

Elbert “Rock” Hill creates intrigue at the cornerback position. ESPN rated the Ohio native as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. He drew lofty praise from head coach Lincoln Riley and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed coming out of the spring. USC has its most talented cornerback room in years but Hill will be a player that is tough to keep off the field.

Veteran Leadership

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt the Trojans have a ton of young talent on its roster. It has created intriguing position battles at many positions.

However, don’t expect USC to solely to rely on them to carry them in 2026. The only way it works is if the returning veterans make a leap this season.

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