Husan Longstreet’s Disconnect With USC as SEC Program Emerges

Former USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet took a visit to LSU over the weekend, and the Tigers are the team in position to land the former five-star recruit, according to sources.

The Tigers landed a couple portal quarterbacks in Elon’s Landen Clark on Sunday night and then Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt on Monday morning. Despite the recent additions, Longstreet is still in the picture, with LSU revamping its entire quarterback room under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Longstreet is originally from Louisiana and has a desire to return to roots and play in the SEC. He built a relationship with Kiffin when he was at Ole Miss and has a high level of trust in the Tigers coach and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Originally coming out of high school, Longstreet was interested in LSU, but they held a commitment from the Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, before he flipped to Michigan a month before the early signing period. Auburn was another SEC program that was in the picture, but Longstreet committed to Texas A&M and held that pledge for seven months before he flipped to USC just weeks before signing.

Longstreet was a late addition to the transfer portal, having jumped a week after it opened. And as the dominoes started to fall quickly around Longstreet, he had to move fast in terms of which schools he was going to visit. Oregon was a school that was in contact with the former Trojans quarterback and instead of taking a trip to Eugene, Longstreet chose to visit Baton Rouge and stayed the entire weekend, instead of visiting anywhere else.

The Ducks signed former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola on Monday after he visited Eugene.

Disconnect Between Husan Longstreet and USC Staff

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Longstreet was expected to play in the Trojans loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl. He played in four games during the regular season and could play in the bowl game and not have it count against his eligibility, but did not record a single snap.

USC had reportedly spent multiple weeks preparing to use the former five-star quarterback in the same packages used against Illinois and Notre Dame, and that never happened. Other schools used the bowl games as an opportunity to play the young players, and USC did to a certain extent at positions they needed. Quarterback wasn't one of them.

There was a big disconnect growing between Longstreet and the coaching staff, as far as what the quarterback situation what the look like in 2026 in the multiple meetings they had after the bowl game. Per sources, Jayden Maiava is set to make double in NIL compared to Longstreet, despite the staff saying it’s an open competition.

But the decision to enter the portal wasn’t about Longstreet asking for more money or fear of competition or him having to sit and wait for another year. He no longer felt USC was being honest with him. Longstreet was told there would be a competition but felt what he was being told did not match their actions. The trust was gone for Longstreet with USC was gone as the two sides were not seeing eye-to-eye, and he no longer saw his future in Los Angeles, sources close told me.

Longstreet doesn’t mind being the No. 2 quarterback, which is what he would have been at Oregon, with the growing expectation that Dante Moore returns to school or LSU, with Leavitt the likely starter. He just wants the plan to be clear.

Quarterback Plan at LSU

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Longstreet was told they were still targeting Leavitt when he was in Baton Rouge, and Leavitt has since committed to the Tigers. The former Arizona State is recovering from a foot injury that he suffered this past season. He went underwent surgery in November.

Longstreet has four years of eligibility remaining, and he wants to be at school that he trusts, and LSU with Kiffin is that for him right now.

Nothing is set in stone, especially in this era of college football. Tennessee and Miami are still two schools that have been active in their pursuit of a quarterback in the transfer portal.

