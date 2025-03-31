USC Trojans Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane Goes Viral With Ridiculous One-Handed Catch
Even when he’s covered, USC Trojans junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is still open.
Lane went viral over the weekend when he made a ridiculous one-handed catch over redshirt senior cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, who was in excellent coverage during the one-on-one portion of practice.
“I’m confident in my abilities but at the end of the day I’m confident in the people around me and I think that’s what helps me in being confident in myself,” Lane said. “Realizing when everybody around you pushes to that next level it’s like I have to go better, I don’t have another option. So, I think having that person next to me push me, whether it’s somebody on offense or defense, that’s where my confidence lies.”
Making highlight reel catches is nothing new for Lane. The Arizona native made a similar one-handed touchdown grab with a defender draped all over him that he did in practice in the Trojans Week 8 loss to Maryland. He made another one-handed touchdown catch in the regular season finale against Notre Dame as part of his three-touchdown performance.
Lane, a former four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle blossomed into one the Trojans top targets in his sophomore season. He had his coming out party in USC’s Week 5 win over Wisconsin when he reeled in a career-high 10 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Lane scored the game-winning touchdown against the Trojans crosstown rival UCLA thanks to some impressive footwork and concentration in front the back pylon.
And in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M, Lane caught seven passes for a career-high 127 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the 2024 season with 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. Lane often proved to be a mismatch because of his 6-4 frame and ability to make tough contested catches.
Lane returns as not only one of the top receivers in the conference, but in the country. With a deep and talented receiver room this past season, the Trojans featured a heavy rotation. However, when three guys entering the transfer portal before the bowl game the room got a lot thinner, which meant more offensive snaps for Lane. And the result was one of his best performances in his young career.
Outside of Lane and junior receiver Makai Lemon, there is a big question mark as to who will emerge as a reliable pass catcher for USC in 2025. The Trojans landed former Boise State receiver Prince Strachan via the portal. Veterans Jay Fair, Jaden Richardson and Josiah Zamora are on the roster. Four-star Corey Simms is among the 14 early enrollees from USC’s 2025 recruiting class taking part in spring practice.
The Trojans return to the practice field on Tuesday, April 1.