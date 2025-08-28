USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Starting Running Back
The USC Trojans enter the 2025 season with questions in the running back room.
This offseason, the Trojans lost running back Woody Marks, who was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Former USC running back Quinten Joyner also departed for Texas Tech via the transfer portal this offseason.
USC's Starting Running Back
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley recently answered those questions that fans had about who would start at running back this season. Riley revealed during "Trojans Live" on Monday that running back Waymond Jordan is likely to be the starter for USC. On the Trojans' first depth chart of the year, Jordan is listed as the top running back.
The former junior college running back transfer enters USC with valuable experience after spending his first two seasons with Hutchinson Community College. In his two seasons at Hutchinson, Jordan rushed for 245 carries for 1,816 yards and two touchdowns.
Most of his production came last season with Hutchinson, where he won the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year award along with being named a NJCAA First Team All-American. He recorded 218 carries for 1,614 yards, averaging 134.5 yards per game with 20 touchdowns. Jordan's impressive 2024 season helped lead the Blue Dragons to an NJCAA Division I national championship.
Riley has been impressed with Jordan's production at the junior college level and, like many USC fans, is eager to see how he performs at the next level with the Trojans.
"Waymond has been really productive. We're eager to see him, you know. There's a lot of production at the college level already that this guy's had," said Jordan.
USC Running Back Room Is Filled With Talent
While Jordan has been named as the starter for USC's 2025 season opener against the Missouri State Bears, the Trojans have other talented running backs in their room that could make a case to jump into the starting role throughout the year.
"Yeah I think it'll unfold a little bit as the season goes on," Riley said about the Trojans running back room. "I think, you know, Waymond Jordan will be the guy that trots out there first. I think he's been the most consistent and the most, I think you'd probably say well-rounded back.
Former Iowa State and New Mexico running back Eli Sanders is a player to watch in the room throughout the season for USC. Sanders comes to USC after an impressive one season with the Lobos, where he ranked top five in the Mountain West Conference in rushing with 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 carries.
USC also returns sophomore running back Bryan Jackson after a 2024 season, in which he rushed for 188 yards on 36 carries with one touchdown. With three talented running backs in Jordan, Sanders, and Jackson, USC's offense has the potential to be a problem for opponents' defenses in the Big Ten Conference.