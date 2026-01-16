USC Trojans' Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions

The USC Trojans enter their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley with much to look forward to. Aside from the return of a talented offense led by starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the arrival of the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, the Trojans also bring in several transfer acquisitions that aim to make an immediate impact for USC.

The Trojans, posting a 9-4 overall record this season, enter 2026 with high expectations to reach the College Football Playoff, and fans are hopeful that the addition of the transfers Riley acquired will make the ultimate difference in USC reaching its championship goals.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has eight incoming transfers, with 20 players from this season's roster opting to enter the portal. With the transfer portal window set to close on Friday, here’s a breakdown of the best transfers that USC has added so far.

No. 1: Terrell Anderson, NC State Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the second quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson arrives in Los Angeles as a much-needed depth piece for the Trojans, following star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane's departures to the NFL Draft.

Anderson looks to have an immediate impact on the success of USC’s explosive offense in 2026, after two impressive seasons with NC State. In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson collected 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

With Maiava looking for new reliable targets on offense next season, Anderson aims to build his case to be one of them. Anderson also has the opportunity to form a dominant duo with rising USC star wide receiver Tanook Hines next season. In his freshman season, Hines showed his potential to be a future star for the Trojans, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 2: Deven Bryant, Washington Linebacker

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles UC Davis Aggies running back Jordan Fisher (20) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

There’s nothing better than poaching a former star player from a conference rival, and that’s what the Trojans did with the addition of Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant. The Trojans are receiving a talented defender in Bryant, who will join a group of linebackers that was the most inexperienced on USC’s roster last season.

In his three seasons with Washington, Bryant collected 69 total tackles for the Huskies. His best performance came this season with the Huskies as he was one of the top leaders on Washington’s defense, which led the team to a 9-4 record, including a dominating 38-10 win over the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl.

Bryant's addition to USC’s defense is a major one, as their defensive performance in 2026 is critical to the Trojans being competitive in what is expected to be a gauntlet Big Ten conference schedule. USC will go through multiple conference tests on its 2026 schedule to reach the CFP. Their defense will need to make the difference in several of those games to earn a victory.

No. 3: Zuriah Fisher, Penn State Defensive End

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In retaliation for former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn leaving to take the same position under new Penn State coach Matt Campbell, the Trojans added a key edge rusher from the Nittany Lions defense, with the addition of Zuriah Fisher.

USC’s defense has seen vast improvement in its physicality up front defensively, and the addition of Fisher to that group will only help maintain dominance for the group. Fisher, in his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, totaled 42 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Multiple games on USC’s 2026 schedule will dictate the Trojans’ hopes of reaching the CFP. Out of all the games on USC’s schedule, the road matchup against Penn State could determine the Trojans' fate for the season. In what could be Penn State’s annual whiteout game, USC will have to bring its A-game against its former defensive coordinator, and the Trojans hope that Fisher can make an impact in his return to his former school.

No. 4: Tucker Ashcraft, Wisconsin Tight End

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) celebrates with wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One of the latest additions made by USC, the Trojans bring in experienced Wisconsin transfer tight end Tucker Ashcraft to fill the losses of Lake McRee and Walker Lyons at the position. McRee declared for the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top tight end prospects, while Lyons transferred to BYU after two seasons with USC.

Ashcraft arrives at USC, following three quality seasons with the Badgers. In those three seasons, Ashcraft collected 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. With the arrival of four-star tight end Mark Bowman to USC next season, Ashcraft has the opportunity to form a reliable duo with the former Mater Dei standout.

