USC Coach Lincoln Riley Updates Jahkeem Stewart's Injury Status

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley provided an update on sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart's injury status as USC held its first padded practice of spring ball. Earlier in the offseason, Riley revealed that Stewart played his freshman season with a stress fracture in his foot, an injury that required surgery right after the Trojans' season ended against UCLA.

Lincoln Riley Offers Injury Update

On Friday, Riley revealed when they expect Stewart to be back in practice and fully returned from his injury:

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"He's close," Riley said. "He's able to do some limited stuff right now. We're advantaging the time. I would think after spring break we anticipate that he'll be out here without any restrictions."

Riley also provided an update on the status of offensive lineman Elijah Paige as he recovers from a lower-body injury suffered during the 2025 season.

"Paige is probably a little bit ahead. Paige is able to do a little bit more right now, but not a huge discrepancy," said Riley.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley's Notable Quotes After Practice

On Coach Mike Ekeler and His Old USC Visor

Yeah, we got to check that thing. That thing's pretty old. That's probably older than maybe some of our players. So yeah, he came in there one day and had it on, and he said he had found it and kept it from his old days here and had had such a good time. And then obviously kind of a cool story, him ending up back here. So yeah, it gets a lot of questions and looks until people figure out what it is. But that's Coach Eck.

Eck is a very experienced coach. I mean I think we're feeling his impact, certainly on special teams, feeling his impact at the linebacker position. I think our entire team is feeling his impact in terms of just the fundamental background and progressive teaching that he believes in there. And so that's what really good coaches do. They don't just come in and impact their own position, they impact the entire program.

And his experience of obviously having a lot of different roles, he's coached a lot of big time places, seen a lot, been around a lot of great coaches, great teams. It's been something that you lean into and that's the value in hiring guys like Eck and like Gary (Patterson) that have a really unique amount of experience because they do. They bring a lot to the table for every coach, every staff member, and every player out here.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the First Day of Pads

It was fun. It was fun. Fun to see a lot of these guys kind of actually play a little bit of real football here. Fun to see some of the physicality at the lines of scrimmage. You could tell that even with our youth that there's some, it's a pretty good battle in there right now. Yeah, and I thought the guys handled it well. You're always looking for in these practices, I mean, one, establishing the physicality and mentality that we expect here at USC and that this program has long been known for.

And then you're also teaching a lot of new guys how to practice at this level. You know, whether it's the the focus that they got to have, understanding the intensity level of every snap, understanding the way that we want to practice so that we can practice really physical, but also, you know, keep guys healthy and not have any reckless injuries.

And so I thought they did a good job handling it. There was a lot of energy and excitement out here today. We had to calm them down a couple of times, but that's what you like. But it was pretty spirited there.

On the Offensive Line

"We'll get back and evaluate this film. I mean, first day, you know, first day of pads will be a great chance for us to get in there and look at it. But I think a lot of the young linemen are not far away physically from being able to help us. And so now it's just going to be mentally obviously learning what we're doing schematically. I think learning the technique, you know, fundamentals that you got to play with at this level," said Riley.

"Again, like I mentioned, the intensity of every single snap. But yeah, there's not a lot of guys in that group that are like just so far out developmental that you'd say, 'Hey, physically, they're two or three years away, right?' There's a lot of guys that can, if they go in there and have a good rep right now, can hold their own against most of the guys out here," said Riley.

"And so, you know, so that's been really good to see. And obviously right now, you know, Killian's still a little bit limited right now. Paige is still a little bit limited. Tobias has been a little bit limited. And so it's opening up some opportunities for, you know, that next group, whether it's returners or obviously the true freshmen that have come in to get a lot of reps. so they're getting thrown in the fire and they're going to get better quickly," he continued.

On the Team's Talent Level:

"There's a lot that I think it'd probably be fair to say right now, but I kind of like to see these guys do it a little bit more. I will say this. At this point, there's a lot more than maybe we've had before, just across the board. There's just a... at all position groups and all levels, whether it's returner, whether it's new guy, you know, whether it's a transfer we brought in, whether it's somebody you pencil in as a one right now or two or three, like I just, You just feel like the whole thing is just kind of taking a step up," said Riley.

"There's a lot of good players on the field, a lot of talented players on the field. There's going to be a lot of, just watching us right now, I'd be very surprised if we don't have more just all-out position battles than what we've had. And that's what happens when your roster gets more deep and you bring in good people and you retain good people and you sign really good high school classes. I mean, that's what happens," Riley said.

