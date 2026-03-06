USC Trojans Defensive End Kameryn Crawford Names Standout Freshman

As the USC Trojans' spring practices are underway, new faces and returning stars get to share the field for the first time. For defensive end Kameryn Crawford, he gets to practice alongside the nation's top defensive end recruit, per Rivals, Luke Wafle.

Wafle came to Los Angeles as one of USC's most impressive defensive players, and will spend the spring building chemistry to prepare for the fall.

Kameryn Crawford Sees Unique Talent In Luke Wafle

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans officially kicked off spring ball on March 3 and have finally gotten to implement the talented 2026 recruiting class into practices. Especially for the new coaching staff additions like defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler, the time is now to build a championship-caliber team.

Crawford commented on Wafle's hot start to spring practices, and noted he's already stood out by his immediate attention to feedback that translates onto the field.

"I mean, (it's) just him being able to take something you tell him in the in the film room and then him be able to apply it once he leaves and get back on the field," Crawford said.

#USC 5-star defensive end Luke Wafle during individual drills pic.twitter.com/djBjLeFzF2 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 4, 2026

Crawford is entering his third season with the Trojans, and he finished the 2025 season with 41 total tackles, one recovered fumble and 5.5 sacks, which was the most sacks by any USC defender last season.

Wafle has already made a positive impression on the Trojans coaching staff, even just through one week of practices in Los Angeles. Wafle's young, elite skillset paired with an experienced Crawford in the trenches could make for a refreshed presence on the line of scrimmage.

Young Talent Leading the Way on USC's Spring Roster

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC signed 35 incoming freshman, the largest and most talented class in the country last year. This spring, the Trojans added 31 from the class to their spring roster, marking an immediate priority in developing the players into future stars on the field.

Among the 31 players are immediate impact and some who will still likely see a lot of reps this season. Wafle is one that stands out as an immediate impact player, with tight end Mark Bowman likely carving himself out a starting role this fall.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder finished his final high school season with eye-popping numbers like 99 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and a school-record 23 sacks. He was also named the 2025 All NJ Prep Football Team Defensive Player of the Year.

The Trojans have a few key needs to assemble right off the bat like wide receivers. However, other positions like safety and another experienced cornerback following former trojan DeCarlos Nicholson's departure will be another point of need.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wide receiver room offers several options capable of stepping into those roles. While former Trojans Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane leave big shoes to fill, transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson emerges as a prime candidate to do so.

While the Trojans defense returns a majority of their defensive linemen, the impact Wafle will make could bolster the Trojans trenches in just one season.