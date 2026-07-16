One Key Question for USC Linebacker Shaun Scott Before Freshman Season

The college offers started to come in for USC freshman linebacker Shaun Scott when he was in the eighth grade.

The Trojans joined the mix in the spring of his freshman year and his recruiting profile continued to take off early as he thrived at nearby Mater Dei (Calif.).

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Scott became a frequent visitor at USC throughout his high school career. And over time, more and more staff members became heavily involved in Scott’s recruitment as they made it very clear that he was a priority target for them in the 2026 class.

Southern Cal landed a commitment from the four-star recruit last May and he was one of four freshmen from the national powerhouse in Orange County to sign with the Trojans, joining tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

Scott was a key defensive player for a dominant Mater Dei team that was crowned national champions in 2024 by MaxPreps, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, High School Football America and ESPN. Last fall, Scott registered 13.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, which earned him MaxPreps second team All-American honors as a defensive lineman.

The linebacker position isn’t completely new to Scott but it’s still an adjustment. He was limited to start spring practice but drew some praise from new linebackers coach Mike Ekeler a couple of times during the media viewing period.

The Trojans have to be much better on special teams than they were a year ago, which means they need impact players on that important facet of the game. Can Scott be one of those players for them this fall?

What Shaun Scott Brings to the Table

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Shaun Scott | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Because of his background as a pass rusher, Scott is an intriguing player that can play a hybrid role for USC's defense. The local product has elite size at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds.

He's an enforcer on the defensive side of the ball and hits anything that moves, hence the reason why Scott can make a true difference-maker for the Trojans special teams units in 2026.

Scott will have the benefit of learning from Ekeler, who prides himself on being a teacher on the field when it comes to the details of playing the linebacker position, and outside linebackers coach AJ Howard.

Outlook of Linebacker Position Heading Into Fall Camp

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC needs more consistent play at the linebacker position. All eyes will be on the development of junior Desman Stephens in his third season after starting all 13 games last season. He will be pushed in fall camp to hold onto his job.

Redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker saw action in all 13 games, including five starts in his first taste of college football last season. Deven Bryant comes over from Washington via the portal this offseason after finishing third on the Huskies in tackles a year ago. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product is a sideline-to-sideline player.

Redshirt sophomore Elijah Newby and redshirt junior Ta'Mere Robinson were key reserves and special teams contributors last season that are vying for a larger role in 2026. Freshman Talanoa Ili was a highly touted top 100 recruit in the 2026 class that will be hard to keep off the field and freshman Taylor Johnson is another local product the Trojans signed.

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