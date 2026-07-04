One Key Question for USC Linebacker Talanoa Ili Before Freshman Season

At the turn of last year, USC had a ton of ground to make up with four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili. Oregon was the heavy favorite for reigning MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year.

The hiring of general manager Chad Bowden in January 2025 and a visit to campus for Junior Day early that next month changed everything for the Trojans. Southern Cal hosted Ili again last March for a more intimate visit, which included a trip to the Coliseum and began to pick up momentum for the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker according to ESPN.

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

Ili started at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) as a freshman in the prestigious Trinity League conference. He transferred to Kahuku (Hawaii) for his senior season, but USC made it a priority to bring him back to Southern California as they put more an emphasis on landing elite prospects in their backyard.

And they recruited him as if he were an hour away from campus. Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua and former linebackers coach Rob Ryan visited him twice in Hawaii last May, and then the Trojans hosted him for an official visit the following month.

Director of high school recruiting relations Aaron Amaama, aka Coach Dogg, also played a vital role in Ili’s recruitment. USC ultimately landed a commitment from him over Oregon and UCLA last June.

The linebacker position for the Trojans was inconsistent a year ago. They do return starters Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker and several key reserves and added Washington transfer Deven Bryant.

Competition at the position will continue to be intriguing in fall camp and the early parts of the season. Can Ili become a key contributor on defense as a true freshman?

The Next Great USC Linebacker?

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

From the moment Ili committed last June, there have been talks about the four-star recruit becoming the next player to wear the iconic No. 55 jersey for the Trojans.

The late great Junior Seau, an All-American linebacker and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, started the tradition in the 80s. Willie McGinest was next up in the early 90s. McGinest was an All-American and integral part of the New England Patriots dynasty in the early 2000s.

Chris Claiborne won the Butkus Award in 1998, presented annually to the top linebacker in college football. Keith Rivers was an All-American and joined Seau and McGinest as top 10 picks in the NFL Draft. Lamar Dawson was the last player to wear it in 2015.

Talanoa Ili Turns Heads in the Spring

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Can Ili bring back a tradition Trojan fans have longed for? At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Ili has elite size at position and the athleticism to be utilized in different roles. New linebackers coach Mike Ekeler is already a big fan of the freshman linebacker after his first spring.

“He can move around a lot. He is extremely, extremely talented and super instinctive. There's nothing I don't like about that guy,” Ekeler said in April.

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