USC Trojans' Local Recruiting Making a Long-Term Impact

USC’s 2026 recruiting class looks vastly different than any other class under coach Lincoln Riley. Not just because of its No. 1 ranking but the high number of California recruits.

Of the 35 recruits the Trojans signed, 20 are from California and another two in freshmen offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe and linebacker Talanoa Ili that are originally from Southern California. USC is starting to see the ripple effects that one class has on recruiting for the next couple of cycles.

Stacking Elite Recruiting Classes

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

The reality is most of the Southern California kids that USC pursues have known each other for years. The 70-mile radius around campus is a recruiting hotbed and the recruits that come from there have either played with and against each other in youth football or were around one another in high school, whether it was offseason training, 7v7 tournaments or competing in the fall.

Southern Cal saw an impressive list of local recruits every week from multiple cycles attend spring practice. And because of their close proximity to campus, many recruits visited more than once. And kids talk. There are real conversations being had during these visits between local recruits and local freshmen on campus right now about the program.

The Trojans have picked up momentum on the recruiting trail this spring, landing a commitment local recruits such as San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver Eli Woodard.

After signing four blue-chip recruits from Mater Dei (Calif.) in the 2026 class, the Trojans landed a commitment from four-star cornerback Danny Lang on March 25. Lang was on campus four times last month before announcing his pledge.

His former teammate, four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, was the first commit in the 2027 class. Before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) this January, Washington starred at Mater Dei for three years.

And after signing three recruits from Santa Margarita, the defending Open Division state champions from the Trinity League in the 2026 class, they landed a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermande in the 2027 class.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC flipped Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder from West Coast foe Oregon and then landed St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer last month to strengthen its pipeline with the Trinity League conference.

After signing five recruits from the prestigious conference in Orange County from 2022-2025, the Trojans landed eight in the 2026 class, not including freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili, who played at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for three years. USC has four in the 2027 class, not including Washington.

"Programs gotten better, the university's investments gotten better," Riley said. "Roster's gotten better, the facility's gotten better. Everything about the program has gotten better, and with that, you're going to have recruits that take notice and want to be a part of it. From the very beginning the vision here was get this place back to being so good that the great players in this area have zero reason to leave."

"They're staying home and not having to give it up getting the best football experience or the best academic experience, or whatever they want out of it. Build this up so good that it's like, why would I get on a plane when I got the very best right here? And that's been our mindset."

2028 Local Recruits Take Notice of USC

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field prior to a game against the Washington State Cougars at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers has been at USC five times this calendar year. Santa Margarita four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams and linebacker Allen “Cinco" Kennett V visited twice this spring. Cajon (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah, the No. 1 player in California for the 2028 class, according to Rivals, visited last month.

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson has strong family ties to USC. His uncle, Travon Patterson, played receiver for the Trojans in the late 2000s. Anderson studies freshmen receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and has taken notice of local recruits staying home during his two visits.

“It’s giving me a little influence. The best in Cali, stay in Cali,” Anderson said. “You have to take that into part."

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks is another local star that visited twice and has reconnected with several USC freshmen that are from Southern California during his visits. He’s taken notice how many players he's gotten to know over the years at USC.

“It makes me double look at it because they’re really putting on for California,” Hicks said. “Growing up when I was watching high school football, most of the top Cali recruits they would go somewhere else. They were never staying home and putting on for their city."

“But now you’re seeing it changing and everyone wants to stay here. You see the new building they’re bringing, they’re actually making it happen. They got another big time guy, so they’re changing the program for the better.”

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Simi Valley (Calif.) four-star cornerback Micah Hannah also has family ties to Southern Cal. His father, Travis Hannah, was a two-sport at USC in the early 1990s. Micah has expressed a desire to “follow in his fathers footsteps” and stay close to home.

“It’s the hometown, staying close to family, that’s what I want to do. I’m a big family guy,” Hannah said.

During the programs heyday under legendary coach Pete Carroll in the 2000s, receiving an offer from USC was a badge of honor for local recruits. The idea of being the next hometown hero was very appealing. Corona Centennial three-star running back Malaki Davis feels that sentiment coming back.

“That’s a certified school to go to,” Davis said. “You have a future there no matter what, whether it’s football or business. I feel like that would be a really good school to go to. And then it’s home as well. If I’m missing family, I can come down and see my parents. I feel you’re solidified as the guy if you have the USC offer.

Mater Dei safety Ace Leutele says he’s given plenty of thought into running back it back with his former teammates at Southern Cal.