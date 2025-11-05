How USC Trojans Can Lock In A College Football Playoff Spot
The No. 20 USC Trojans, with a 6-2 record on the season, increased their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff, following their 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, USC has a 17 percent chance of earning a spot in the 12-team playoff bracket.
USC's Difficult Path To The College Football Playoff
USC's path to the playoff is simple: win its next four games, and there could be a chance that the Trojans sneak into the field. The four games that the Trojans will have to go through won't be an easy stretch. The difficult stretch starts Friday night when USC faces the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will be their first home game since beating No. 21 Michigan 31-13 on Oct. 11.
While USC is a double-digit favorite to beat the Wildcats on Friday night, Northwestern is one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten that the Trojans shouldn't take for granted. USC also has home games remaining against the Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 15) and its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, to close out the regular season on Nov. 29.
Going up against Iowa's defense will be a challenge for USC's high-powered offense in week 12. The Hawkeyes are another two-loss team in the Big Ten that still has a shot at making a late-season run at the playoff with a 6-2 record. Iowa has also lost two games this season against Iowa State and No. 2 Indiana by a combined eight points.
How the Hawkeyes perform in their week 11 matchup at home against No. 6 Oregon, before playing USC, will show a lot about Iowa and its ability to go on the road and upset USC at the Coliseum.
UCLA, despite the highs and lows it's experienced this season, has been playing much better football since Tim Skipper took over as interim coach following a 0-4 start. USC is aiming to win its second straight rivalry game against the Bruins, after winning 19-13 at the Rose Bowl last season.
The Trojans could also earn a spot in the playoff with a win over UCLA, depending on whether they beat the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22.
USC's Toughest Remaining Game In Final Stretch
Speaking of Oregon, USC's road game at Autzen Stadium against the Ducks on Nov. 22 will be the Trojans' most important game in their four-game stretch to end the season. Despite being on the road in Eugene, the Trojans are capable of going into a hostile environment and knocking off Dan Lanning's Oregon squad in a high-scoring game.
USC's recent road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a hostile "blackout" environment at Memorial Stadium proved that. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have struggled in past seasons to overcome the obstacle of earning quality wins away from the Coliseum.
Much like the Nebraska game with Dylan Raiola, the quarterback play between Oregon's Dante Moore and USC's Jayden Maiava will be a huge factor in the game. Whichever team's quarterback is more consistent and limits turnovers will win the game. Defense will also be a major key in the game, especially with the possibility of an offensive shootout through four quarters of football.
The USC-Oregon matchup on Nov. 22 could be one of those game, where whichever team gets the ball last wins the game.