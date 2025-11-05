All Trojans

How USC Trojans Can Lock In A College Football Playoff Spot

The No. 20 USC Trojans will face the Northwestern Wildcats, aiming to strengthen their College Football Playoff chances. With four games remaining in the regular season, what is the Trojans' path to earn a spot in the playoff?

Caden Handwork

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans, with a 6-2 record on the season, increased their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff, following their 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, USC has a 17 percent chance of earning a spot in the 12-team playoff bracket.

USC's Difficult Path To The College Football Playoff

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (10) and defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC's path to the playoff is simple: win its next four games, and there could be a chance that the Trojans sneak into the field. The four games that the Trojans will have to go through won't be an easy stretch. The difficult stretch starts Friday night when USC faces the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will be their first home game since beating No. 21 Michigan 31-13 on Oct. 11.

While USC is a double-digit favorite to beat the Wildcats on Friday night, Northwestern is one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten that the Trojans shouldn't take for granted. USC also has home games remaining against the Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 15) and its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, to close out the regular season on Nov. 29.

Going up against Iowa's defense will be a challenge for USC's high-powered offense in week 12. The Hawkeyes are another two-loss team in the Big Ten that still has a shot at making a late-season run at the playoff with a 6-2 record. Iowa has also lost two games this season against Iowa State and No. 2 Indiana by a combined eight points.

How the Hawkeyes perform in their week 11 matchup at home against No. 6 Oregon, before playing USC, will show a lot about Iowa and its ability to go on the road and upset USC at the Coliseum.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

UCLA, despite the highs and lows it's experienced this season, has been playing much better football since Tim Skipper took over as interim coach following a 0-4 start. USC is aiming to win its second straight rivalry game against the Bruins, after winning 19-13 at the Rose Bowl last season.

The Trojans could also earn a spot in the playoff with a win over UCLA, depending on whether they beat the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22.

USC's Toughest Remaining Game In Final Stretch

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of Oregon, USC's road game at Autzen Stadium against the Ducks on Nov. 22 will be the Trojans' most important game in their four-game stretch to end the season. Despite being on the road in Eugene, the Trojans are capable of going into a hostile environment and knocking off Dan Lanning's Oregon squad in a high-scoring game.

USC's recent road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a hostile "blackout" environment at Memorial Stadium proved that. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have struggled in past seasons to overcome the obstacle of earning quality wins away from the Coliseum.

Much like the Nebraska game with Dylan Raiola, the quarterback play between Oregon's Dante Moore and USC's Jayden Maiava will be a huge factor in the game. Whichever team's quarterback is more consistent and limits turnovers will win the game. Defense will also be a major key in the game, especially with the possibility of an offensive shootout through four quarters of football.

The USC-Oregon matchup on Nov. 22 could be one of those game, where whichever team gets the ball last wins the game.

