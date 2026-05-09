Final Recruiting Plan for USC Heading Into Official Visit Season

The USC Trojans currently hold 13 commitments in its 2027 class after landing Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Alifeleti Tuihalamaka and 2028 Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III reclassifying in May.

With official visit season for the Trojans set to begin on May 29, the final recruiting plan is taking shape. USC will take three to four more recruits and be done with this current cycle. A much smaller class than the 2026 cycle when they signed 35 recruits.

Key Recruiting Targets

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Three recruits to keep an eye on heading into this crucial recruiting period are Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams, Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola and Avon (Conn.) Old Farms three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle.

USC was considered heavy favorites for Williams in the fall, but that slowed down at the turn of the year after a few defensive staff changes. However, the Trojans have once again started to pick up momentum for the No. 6 safety and No. 86 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

The local two-way star was on campus twice this spring and then this past Wednesday, USC used a helicopter to send safeties coach Paul Gonzales, assistant general manager Dre Brown and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel to visit Williams during his school’s college showcase.

Williams has four official visits scheduled with USC, Notre Dame, Washington and UCLA but he is someone to that could be very close to committing before any of those visits ever happen.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Trojans sent out of a wave of offers for offensive lineman in late February, and Bertola was one of them. Bertola has three official visits scheduled this summer with USC, Cal and BYU and Texas could also receive one. The Hawaii native will take his first trip to Southern Cal on May 29, which means they have one chance to making a lasting impression.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder is the school’s only commit on the offensive line, which places a high priority on Bertola.

Wafle is the younger brother of freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle. Dylan received an offer last October and attended the Trojans regular season finale against UCLA with his brother. Dylan was back on campus in early March and then outside linebackers coach AJ Howard paid him a visit at his school in late April.

The fourth spot could very likely be added during the season like they did last season when a spot opened up and USC went all-in on freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who flipped his commitment on National Signing Day in December.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown and Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale are all top 50 overall prospects committed to the Trojans.

USC has once again made their mark in the Trinity League with Fielder, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver Eli Woodard, San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon and Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital complete the skill position commits on offense.

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