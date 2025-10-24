USC's Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Receives Surprising Spot in Stadium Rankings
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one of the most iconic stadiums in all of sports, let alone college football, but the home of the USC Trojans was recently ranked No. 22 out of 25 of the top college football stadiums in the country.
The Athletic recently ranked the best venues for college football based on visiting games at 123 stadiums of the 136 teams in the FBS.
Why was the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Ranked so Low?
Trying to find reasons for the Coliseum's lower ranking can be complicated. Team performance is certainly a factor, as the Trojans are still finding their footing in the new conference with coach Lincoln Riley.
However, programs with similar if not bigger frustrations, like Nebraska, UCLA, and Wisconsin, all ranked above the Trojans. In the full rankings, from The Athletic eight Big Ten stadiums were ranked above the Coliseum:
- Beaver Stadium, Penn State (No. 2 overall)
- Ohio Stadium, Ohio State (No. 4 overall)
- Michigan Stadium, Michigan (No. 5 overall)
- Husky Stadium, Washington (No. 7 overall)
- Rose Bowl, UCLA (No. 9 overall)
- Autzen Stadium, Oregon (No. 10 overall)
- Memorial Stadium, Nebraska (No. 14 overall)
- Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin (No. 16 overall)
Some have criticized USC's game day atmosphere as well as fan attendance, but the Trojans have sold out the Coliseum three times in 2025, the first time since 2012.The Athletic's Antonio Morales explained how USC can still provide a great fan experience in his explanation of the Coliseum's ranking.
"Whether it’s the great teams that have played there in the past, the Heisman Trophy winners who used to call it home, the torch lighting or the peristyle, the Coliseum just feels historic. The renovations that were unveiled in 2019 have generated some complaints, but the Coliseum can still produce a great atmosphere — USC’s recent prime-time game against Michigan proved that," Morales wrote.
As Morales mentioned, the history of the Coliseum alone is enough to rank the iconic stadium higher than No. 22.
The Coliseum is set to host the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, adding to the venue's already historic legacy as the only stadium to be featured in three different Olympics (1932, 1984).
MORE: The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense
MORE: USC Fans Will Love The New Mindset From Trojans' Offense
MORE: USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns
Home Field Advantage
The Big Ten features some of the largest football stadiums in the country, and the Coliseum has the sixth-highest capacity in the conference.
In 2025, USC has had a distinct home-field advantage with a 4-0 record. On the road, the Trojans are 1-2 with losses to Illinois and Notre Dame. Part of the disparity in USC's home vs. away record might be caused by the difference in quality of opponents, but the Trojans were able to upset then-No. 15 Michigan in a sold-out Coliseum
USC's remaining home schedule consists of Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA, and the Trojans will face Nebraska and Oregon on the road.