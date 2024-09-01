USC Trojans vs. LSU Tigers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How To Watch, Prediction
The No. 23 USC Trojans face the No. 13 LSU Tigers in a must-watch showdown on Sunday late afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This matchup features two program vying for momentum to start the 2024 college football season with a surprising amount in common.
USC hopes to extend its winning streak to nine consecutive openers.
The Trojans enter their first season in the Big Ten conference with quarterback Miller Moss at the helm. Moss steps in for the departed Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. USC coach Lincoln Riley named Moss the starting quarterback last week after his consistency shined through.
"I am trying to continue to grow bigger, faster and stronger,” Moss said. “I want to throw the ball further, harder and throw better on the run. I've grown a lot emotionally this offseason. That's my biggest area of growth in transitioning to a new role of leadership. I am learning how to handle the team as a whole while also making sure I'm ready to go myself.”
USC enters year three under Riley while SEC foe LSU also enters year three of the "Brian Kelly Era" with pressure mounting on the program. Last season, the Tigers went 10-3 (6-2 in SEC play) and defeated Wisconsin 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Both the Trojans and the Tigers have new defensive coordinators this season. USC has a fresh of breath air with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn taking charge. LSU’s defensive coordinator Blake Baker is focused on consistency.
"What we're going to need is that complement on defense; going to have to play better defense this year. I think we've made the necessary strides in the off-season to continue on that growth," Kelly said. "So again, complementary football, offense and defense. I know that sounds like coach speak, but the numbers prove it out. You can't have the No. 1 offense in the country and not play the kind of defense necessary to get you to the next level. Playing better defense quite frankly."
POLLS: USC enters 2024 at No. 23 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. USC is one of four Big Ten teams in the preseason AP top 10 and one of six in the top 25, along with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 25 Iowa.
LSU is ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll and 12th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
INJURY UPDATE: LSU's Chris Hilton is questionable (Bone Bruise), LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier is probable (Ankle)
FUN FACT: USC QB Miller Moss and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier are both stepping into roles held by the last two Heisman Trophy winners (Jayden Daniels, 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and Caleb Williams, 2022 Heisman Trophy winner).
PREDICTION: In a close game, USC's offense shines with much thanks to Miller and Trojans receiver Zachariah Branch to help the Trojans upset the Tigers in front of a national audience, 27-24.
RECORDS: Oregon Ducks (0-0) vs. LSU Tigers (0-0)
ODDS: USC is a 4.5-point underdog to LSU
GAME TIME: Sunday, September 1st, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT
LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: ABC
RADIO: ESPN LA 710AM Radio, Trojan Radio Network--KSHP 1400AM, USCTrojans.com and KABC.com and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 197, 198, 39
THE FINAL WORD: Riley on beginning the 2024 season with a top-25 matchup:
"These games are fun. I've been in a couple of these big ones early in the season. They're great because you look forward to it all offseason. It's a great way to start the season. It's a positive. In the first game, there's always a sense of new excitement and waiting to see what you really are and what the opponent really is. I like playing a marquee game early. I like playing a really good opponent early. There's a ton of positives. There's been a momentum and an excitement about this that's been building for a long time."
