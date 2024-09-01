All Trojans

How LSU Coach Brian Kelly Plans To Slow Down USC Trojans Star Zachariah Branch

The LSU Tigers will be faced with the tough task of slowing USC Trojans Star Zachariah Branch, as a wide out and as a return man - a challenge LSU coach Brian Kelly does not take lightly. 

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans receiver Zachariah Branch looks to bring his electric play into 2024 after becoming USC's first-ever true freshman First Team All-American last season.

In his first game as a sophomore, Branch returns home to Las Vegas with the No. 23-ranked Trojans, where he attended high school at Bishop Gorman High School, to play the No. 13 LSU Tigers in prime time on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium. 

The Tigers will be faced with the tough task of slowing Branch, as a wide out and as a return man - a challenge LSU coach Brian Kelly does not take lightly. 

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

“From a tactical standpoint, limiting his ability to field the football,” said Kelly. “We certainly want to stress not kicking it straight down the middle of the field. We’ve got two talented kickers that both have the ability to impact the game.”

"From our standpoint, we have some things we can do that will allow both to impact the game. It has a lot to do with trying to keep the ball from being kicked down the middle and giving him the opportunity to return kicks,” Kelly continued.

In his USC debut, Branch returned a kickoff return for 96 yards and a touchdown against San Jose State. Then, Branch went back-to-back with a receiving touchdown.  LSU wants to avoid a similar fate in Branch’s sophomore debut.

In 2013, Branch averaged 20.8 yards per punt return and 18.4 yards per kickoff return.  Branch became the first Trojan since 2016 to have a punt return touchdown, a kickoff return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same season.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Branch and USC starting quarterback Miller Moss have developed a solid chemistry and Branch has complimented Moss’ leadership abilities.

“I feel like we had that connection pretty much when I got here last year, even when he wasn’t playing, just in practice,” Branch said on Adam Breneman’s podcast. “He was ready for the opportunity. Everything was meant to happen at the right time.”

“I expect us to do some big things this year,” Branch continued. “I feel like the only people that can stop us is ourselves. Definitely excited to step into this new conference and make some noise early.”

Making some noise early? Doesn’t get noisier than a Sunday night battle between two of college football’s top-25 teams under the bright lights of Las Vegas. 

In off the field news, Zachariah Branch and his brother, Trojans safety Zion Branch, became the first college athletes to sign NIL deals with the Jordan Brand. The brother-duo are both entering their sophomore seasons with the Trojans.

USC vs. LSU kickoff is Sunday, September 1st at 4:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

BRI AMARANTHUS

