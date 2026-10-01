Lincoln Riley Comments on Gary Patterson's Reaction to USC Defensive Struggles

Coach Lincoln Riley isn't downplaying the defensive struggles for the No. 18 USC Trojans.

USC has surrendered 30, 35 and now, 41 points the last three games. No. 15 Oregon put up the latter number on Sept. 26, sparking backlash for this Trojans defense. And new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has come under fire because of the underachieving output.

Riley has addressed the woes on that side of the ball. But he also shared how the hall of fame coach from TCU Patterson is handling the disappointment of the defense. Especially before facing traditional USC rival Washington for week six.

Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About Gary Patterson, USC Defense

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley painted a verbal picture with reporters on Oct. 1 of how Patterson is dealing with the defensive struggles.

"Trust me, nobody takes it more personal than him," Riley stated. "Or takes more responsibility than he does."

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet Riley knows that he's got a coach who knows how to adjust when things go south.

"He's done this for a long time," Riley said. "And he's done it at a high level. There's nobody more committed to getting it fixed."

Riley adds he's not just confident that Patterson can make the tweaks needed before facing Washington on Oct. 3. But also has the belief the players can elevate the play on the field. Riley concludes that he's not wavering from leaning into the former TCU head coach and the players to get out of the current defensive predicament that USC is in.

Lincoln Riley Also Leaning Into a Late Coaching Legend Too

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Patterson's coaching isn't the only area Riley is aiming to lean into during this current state of adversity for the now 4-1 Trojans.

Riley also reflected back on a past coaching legend he learned a lot from: The late Mike Leach, who coached a young Riley while also allowing him to get his coaching start at Texas Tech.

"He was wildly committed to what we did. I think that was a big part of his success and why he had the career he had," Riley said. "He was rarely one to panic. He was one who always believed that the fixes were internal and needed to better. So he would look at something and say 'alright, this direction isn't working.'"

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach walks on the sideline before one of his team's games with the Bulldogs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley further illustrated that Leach wasn't one who made changes quickly, all to prevent pressing the panic button. Leach became "obsessed" with the details while coaching.

"I think as great leaders, you have to embrace this [the adversity]. This is where they [the team] needs you the most. And it's that challenge I'm looking forward to," Riley said.

Former USC Defender Calls out Defensive Flaws

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One former USC defender became vocal about what he's seen out of this Patterson-led defense.

Former cornerback Max Williams, who played from 2019 to 2023 including under Riley, vividly explained what he's seeing out of this 2026 unit.

"Think the biggest issue with the defense currently is we get the call in late, which in turn does not allow our players enough time to process the formation, communicate, read pre-snap indicators, etc," Williams explained on X, formerly Twitter. "Instead of thinking about making a play and playing fast, you are left in fight-or-flight mode thinking about your assignment as the ball is snapped."

Williams believes this defense has become disorganized by result of that. Riley still has belief the woes can turn around. Fans, however, will get a view to see if USC can erase the last three games on defense against an upset-minded Huskies team. Or create new panic if the results don't change.

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