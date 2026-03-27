USC Star Makai Lemon Lands in Familiar Spot in Latest NFL Draft Projection

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, and several USC Trojans fans are eagerly anticipating seeing where former USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon is selected to play his professional football career.

The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous All-American enters the draft as one of the top prospects overall and at the wide receiver position. In what was a remarkable final season with the Trojans, Lemon was one of the top receiving leaders in the country, totaling 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for USC.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Several NFL teams have been left impressed by Lemon's talents and are considering drafting the former USC wide receiver. There is, however, one potential landing spot that USC fans will love and won’t have to travel far to see their former star play.

Makai Lemon Projected to Stay In Los Angeles

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, Lemon is projected to stay in Los Angeles, with the Rams selecting him at No. 13 overall in the draft. If this projection holds up, Lemon has the potential to be a crucial piece to the Rams' offense in getting back to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, their home venue.

The Rams fell just short of the Super Bowl last season, falling to the eventual champions, the Seattle Seahawks, 31-27 in an NFC Championship classic at Lumen Field. Last season, the Rams had one of the best offenses in the NFL, as quarterback Matthew Stafford played at an MVP level, while Puka Nacua and Davante Adams had impressive 2025 seasons for Los Angeles. Now, imagine what bringing in one of the best wide receivers in college football could do for the Rams offense.

With receiver Tutu Atwell departing this offseason in free agency, Lemon has the opportunity to come in and be a valuable third or even second option for the Rams at wide receiver. Much like Nacua, Lemon excels at recording yards after the catch, and his experience playing under coach Lincoln Riley’s USC offense for three seasons will help coach Sean McVay to utilize him in several offensive schemes.

Lemon Set to Join Several Former USC Wide Receivers In NFL

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lemon is likely to be the first USC wide receiver to be drafted in the first round of the draft since the Minnesota Vikings selected Jordan Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in 2023. Not only will Lemon carry that honor, but he also looks to join a talented group of former USC wide receivers to have success in the NFL.

In addition to Addison, Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs) are players who have all made a valuable impact in the NFL. The performance of these three wide receivers and Lemon's potential NFL talent are why many argue that USC is "Wide Receiver U."

When the first round of the draft takes place on Apr. 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lemon has the opportunity to be the first wide receiver taken off the board. Other top wide receiver prospects that Lemon is competing with for that first selection include Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, who, similar to the former Trojan star, were among the best at their position last season.