USC's Makai Lemon Predicted to be Drafted to Explosive NFL Offense

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is about to take the next step in his football playing career and go to the NFL. Lemon is currently projected to be a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A potential team that could very well be in the running to take Lemon are the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys Predicted to Draft Makai Lemon

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports released a recent three-round mock for the 2026 NFL Draft. He has Lemon going No. 20 overall to the Cowboys.

“Makai Lemon gives them another slot element and allows them to move some of the chess pieces around the board,” Edwards said. “He also provides insurance and creates a potential off-ramp if CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens become too expensive.”

The Cowboys went 7-9-1 in 2025, missing the playoffs for the second straight season. The offense was not the reason why. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys averaged 391.9 yards per game, which ranked as the second most in the NFL.

Dallas has a pair of elite pass-catching weapons in wide receivers’ CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Both had over 1000 receiving yards last season.

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Even with a loaded receiving room, Edwards pointed out that drafting a player like Lemon could still make a lot of sense for the Cowboys depending on contract situations with Pickens and Lamb moving forward.

The only receiver Edwards has going earlier than Lemon is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate. Edwards projects Tate to be picked No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Makai Lemon’s Draft Profile

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Makai Lemon is the No. 14 overall ranked prospect. At the 2026 combine, he measured in at 5-11, 192 pounds. Lemon’s prospect grade according to NFL Next Gen Stats is 6.47. That translates to a prospect that “will become good starter within two years.”

Lemon’s combine production score of 91 ranked first out of all receivers that participated in the combine. His total score of 85 ranked third out of all receivers.

With USC in 2025, Lemon had a breakout season. He hauled in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Lemon finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in the country in all three of these categories.

He was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the best wide receiver in the country. Lemon was also named a 2025 Unanimous All-American, First-team All-Big Ten, and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

If Lemon is indeed drafted in the first round, he will become the first Trojans receiver to be selected this high since wide receiver Jordan Addison in 2023.

Addison played for the Trojans in 2022 and was selected No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Addison has had a very successful NFL career to this point as the No. 2 option in the Vikings passing game behind star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.