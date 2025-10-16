USC’s Makai Lemon Continues to Prove Why He’s the Nation’s Top Receiver
USC junior wide receiver Makai Lemon is having the kind of breakout season that is gaining national attention. Pro Football Focus named Lemon its Midseason Biletnikoff Award Winner, recognizing him as the top wide receiver in college football at the halfway mark of the 2025 season.
Through seven games, Lemon owns a nation-leading PFF grade of 92.0, the highest among all receivers in the country.
He also leads the Power Four conferences with 682 receiving yards, trailing only San Jose State’s Danny Scudero nationally.
That combination of efficiency, production, and playmaking has elevated him from a promising sophomore to one of the most dynamic weapons in the nation.
He ranks second nationally in yards after catch (332) and second in forced missed tackles (15) — proof of his ability to turn short passes into highlight plays.
He’s also tied for 14th nationally in receiving touchdowns (6), matching Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. and sitting just behind stars like Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (7) and Arizona State’s projected top NFL pick Jordyn Tyson.
In receptions, Lemon sits firmly in elite company.
His 44 catches rank inside the top 10 nationally, with only three other Power Four receivers — Tyson (47), Smith (40), and Missouri’s Kevin Coleman Jr. (40) — appearing on that list.
For USC, he’s been the clear go-to target in quarterback Jayden Maiava’s balanced attack, combining precision route running with the ability to create separation at every level of the field.
A Breakout Junior Season and Record Pace
Lemon’s 2025 season is already eclipsing the promise he showed a year ago. As a sophomore, he recorded 52 receptions for 764 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games.
With seven games still left this year, he’s on pace to shatter every major career high — potentially surpassing 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns by season’s end.
If his current pace continues, Lemon could even challenge two of USC’s most iconic single-season records, both set by Marqise Lee in 2012:
- Receptions: 106
- Receiving Yards: 1,964
Lemon’s balance of volume and efficiency gives him a realistic chance to enter that conversation if the Trojans keep pushing the tempo offensively.
He’s already logged three games with 120-plus yards and four games with at least one touchdown, including two multi-score performances.
His most dominant showing came in USC’s 34-32 loss to No. 23 Illinois, when he hauled in 11 catches for 151 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns that briefly gave the Trojans a late lead.
That performance — in a nationally televised game on NBC’s B1G Saturday Night — was a defining statement of Lemon’s big-game capability.
On Pace for Historic Numbers
If Lemon maintains his current trajectory, he’ll finish among the nation’s leaders in nearly every receiving category.
His balance of volume, efficiency, and toughness has made him a nightmare for defenses and a cornerstone of USC’s offense.
With his chemistry with Maiava growing weekly and the Trojans eyeing a postseason push, Makai Lemon’s Biletnikoff campaign is officially alive and thriving — and the numbers suggest he’s only getting started.