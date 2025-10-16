All Trojans

USC’s Makai Lemon Continues to Prove Why He’s the Nation’s Top Receiver

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is separating from the pack—leading the Power Four in receiving yards and earning the midseason nod as the lead candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the best wide receiver in the nation.

Jalon Dixon

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
USC junior wide receiver Makai Lemon is having the kind of breakout season that is gaining national attention. Pro Football Focus named Lemon its Midseason Biletnikoff Award Winner, recognizing him as the top wide receiver in college football at the halfway mark of the 2025 season.

Through seven games, Lemon owns a nation-leading PFF grade of 92.0, the highest among all receivers in the country.

He also leads the Power Four conferences with 682 receiving yards, trailing only San Jose State’s Danny Scudero nationally.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Biletnikoff Award Jeremiah Smith Jordyn Tyson
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30), defensive back Rod Moore (19) and defensive end Cameron Brandt (9) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That combination of efficiency, production, and playmaking has elevated him from a promising sophomore to one of the most dynamic weapons in the nation.

He ranks second nationally in yards after catch (332) and second in forced missed tackles (15) — proof of his ability to turn short passes into highlight plays.

He’s also tied for 14th nationally in receiving touchdowns (6), matching Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. and sitting just behind stars like Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (7) and Arizona State’s projected top NFL pick Jordyn Tyson.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Biletnikoff Award Jeremiah Smith Jordyn Tyson
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In receptions, Lemon sits firmly in elite company.

His 44 catches rank inside the top 10 nationally, with only three other Power Four receivers — Tyson (47), Smith (40), and Missouri’s Kevin Coleman Jr. (40) — appearing on that list.

For USC, he’s been the clear go-to target in quarterback Jayden Maiava’s balanced attack, combining precision route running with the ability to create separation at every level of the field.

A Breakout Junior Season and Record Pace

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Biletnikoff Award Jeremiah Smith Jordyn Tyson
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon’s 2025 season is already eclipsing the promise he showed a year ago. As a sophomore, he recorded 52 receptions for 764 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games.

With seven games still left this year, he’s on pace to shatter every major career high — potentially surpassing 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns by season’s end.

If his current pace continues, Lemon could even challenge two of USC’s most iconic single-season records, both set by Marqise Lee in 2012:

- Receptions: 106

- Receiving Yards: 1,964

Lemon’s balance of volume and efficiency gives him a realistic chance to enter that conversation if the Trojans keep pushing the tempo offensively.

He’s already logged three games with 120-plus yards and four games with at least one touchdown, including two multi-score performances.

His most dominant showing came in USC’s 34-32 loss to No. 23 Illinois, when he hauled in 11 catches for 151 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns that briefly gave the Trojans a late lead.

That performance — in a nationally televised game on NBC’s B1G Saturday Night — was a defining statement of Lemon’s big-game capability.

On Pace for Historic Numbers

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Biletnikoff Award Jeremiah Smith Jordyn Tyson
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball for a first down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Lemon maintains his current trajectory, he’ll finish among the nation’s leaders in nearly every receiving category.

His balance of volume, efficiency, and toughness has made him a nightmare for defenses and a cornerstone of USC’s offense.

With his chemistry with Maiava growing weekly and the Trojans eyeing a postseason push, Makai Lemon’s Biletnikoff campaign is officially alive and thriving — and the numbers suggest he’s only getting started.

Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

