USC Trojans Make Major Push for Running Back Recruit Ahead of Visit

The No. 14 USC Trojans are gearing up for their final non-conference matchup of the season against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and while the list of reported recruits expected at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is not as long as it was for the Trojans’ season opener against San José State, there is still an important 2028 target expected to be in Los Angeles.

There are several big games still ahead on USC’s schedule, including the Trojans’ matchups with Oregon and Ohio State. Those games are the games that will provide the biggest opportunities on the recruiting trail. However, USC will have another chance to make an impression on one of its top targets before Big Ten play begins.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Photo courtesy of Malaki Davis

Class of 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis is expected to be at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for USC’s matchup with Louisiana, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney.

However, this will not be the only time Davis visits the Trojans this season. He is also expected to return to the Coliseum on Halloween for USC’s highly anticipated matchup with Ohio State, Gorney reports.

Malaki Davis’ Recruitment Gives USC Trojans Another Opportunity

USC is currently the frontrunner for Davis’ commitment, and the Trojans have already made a strong impression on the Corona Centennial running back.

Davis attended USC’s season opener against San José State and now has two more visits planned to the Trojans this season, including Saturday’s matchup with Louisiana and the Ohio State game on Oct. 31.

Throughout his recruiting process, Davis has been vocal about the high standing USC holds in his recruitment. That standing was elevated even further after 1981 USC Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen connected with him.

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Marcus Allen (33) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1980 Rose Bowl game where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They were No. 1 no matter what but that moved them up further away from the other teams because other teams don’t have as many historical people or people hitting me up because I feel like they’re hitting me up every other day,” Davis told Gorney. “They’re making sure.”

While USC is the school to beat, Davis also holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Washington, Arizona and Michigan, among others.

Davis also told Gorney that he plans to be in Ann Arbor for Michigan’s matchup with Penn State in mid-October, which gives him another opportunity to see one of the programs in his recruitment.

Why USC Trojans Are Trending With Malaki Davis

The Trojans have been a powerhouse on the recruiting trail in recent years, and their recent success has helped put them in a strong position with Davis.

USC brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in 2026, which was a major step forward for Lincoln Riley and his staff. The Trojans’ 2027 class currently ranks No. 18 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Now, the Trojans are looking to replicate the success they saw in 2026 with the 2028 class after slipping slightly in the rankings.

It is still extremely early in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and several programs are still working to land their first commitment. USC has already secured a major foundational piece in quarterback Trey Wright, who committed to the Trojans back in August. Wright became USC’s first, and only, commitment in the 2028 class after choosing the Trojans over Oregon, Kentucky, Arizona and SMU.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having an early quarterback commitment could also give USC an advantage as it continues to recruit top offensive talent like Davis.

Wright gives the Trojans a quarterback who can help sell the vision of Lincoln Riley’s offense to other members of the class, and also give skill-position recruits a better idea of who could be distributing the ball during their college careers. For Davis, that could be important as USC continues to build its 2028 class around Wright.

Another reason USC is so high on Davis in its recruitment is Trojans running backs coach Anthony Jones. Instead of only having Davis come to USC for games and visits, his proximity to Corona Centennial has allowed Jones to see him in person multiple times throughout the recruiting process. Jones has visited Davis at Centennial on three occasions, per Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans On SI.

“When he's going out there to train me or just to see how I'm doing that really means something because coaches don't usually come all the way out there,” Davis told Hollowell. “I know it's like still a little bit closer, but he's taking time out of his day to go down, see how I'm doing. He’s just giving me tips on everything. That just means a lot.”

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

There is still plenty of time before Davis will be tasked with making a decision on where he wants to play college football, but his continued visits to USC and what he has said about the Trojans throughout his recruitment are promising signs for Lincoln Riley and his staff.

USC will now have another opportunity to make an impression on Davis when he returns to the Coliseum for the Trojans’ final non-conference matchup of the season against Louisiana.

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