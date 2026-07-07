USC Trojans Trending for Three-Star Running Back Recruit

The 2028 recruiting cycle is well underway at Southern Cal. In 2026, there was a focus on the trenches, while in 2027 it was about acquiring blue-chip skilled-position players. For 2028, it seems that the Trojans want to establish themselves as a factory for various positions, in particular running back.

One of the Trojans’ main targets is three-star running back Malaki Davis. USC extended an offer to Davis back in January and has hosted him four times, the most recent visit taking place in June for an invite-only workout.

Key Factors in Malaki Davis’ Recruiting

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Photo courtesy of Malaki Davis

Davis’ relationship with running back coach Anthony Jones has been a huge factoring in the recruiting process. Besides Davis’ USC visits, Jones has visited Davis at Corona Centennial on three occasions, per Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans On SI.

“When he's going out there to train me or just to see how I'm doing that really means something because coaches don't usually come all the way out there,” Davis told Hollowell. “I know it's like still a little bit closer, but he's taking time out of his day to go down, see how I'm doing. He’s just giving me tips on everything. That just means a lot.”

Another tie to the Trojans is Davis’ teammate Quentin Hale. The four-star receiver committed to USC back in February and will be a headlining member of their 2027 recruiting class.

Davis also confirmed to USC Trojans On SI that he will be in attendance for USC’s home games this season.

The three-star running back still has offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Washington, Oregon, Michigan and more. According to On3/Rivals’ Adan Gorney, UCLA, Michigan, Kansas and Miami are planned summer visits, but USC remains the frontrunner for Davis’ talents.

Malaki Davis’ Possible Impact on the Trojans’ Running Back Room

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Michigan State Spartans with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Trojans only brought in one running back – three-star Javon Vital. As for the current roster, King Miller, who was a breakout star last season, may have two more seasons left at USC while Waymond Jordan is entering his senior year.

Four-star backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux, members of the 2026 recruiting class, will make up the running back room come Fall 2028, which is why the Trojans are going after the position in the 2028 recruiting cycle. With a depth chart and reps up for grabs, Davis could establish himself as a young star on the Trojans’ offense.

After appearing in one game as a true freshman on varsity, Davis burst onto the scene his sophomore year when he rushed for 907 yards on 92 carries for 19 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He also had 11 receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Coming in at 6-1, 215 pounds, Davis hits the hole like a wrecking ball. It takes multiple defenders to take him down, and he has the lower-body strength to fight for those extra yards. Although his physical-running style is fun to watch, Davis also has home run speed and can make would-be tacklers miss off one cut. His acceleration makes him a threat on short-pass plays and draws as well. Solid blocker in pass protection and can catch out of the backfield.

Davis will enter his junior year with a three-star rating as well as a national rank of No. 455 by On3/Rivals, position rank of No. 25 (247Sports) and No. 32 (On3/Rivals), while landing in the top-50 players in California.

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