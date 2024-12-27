USC Trojans Linebacker Mason Cobb Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
USC Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb announced his intentions to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. The announcement was made through Cobb’s Instagram page.
After five seasons of collegiate football, Cobb is officially out of eligibility. With that, he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Cobb wrote in his announcement how thankful he is for everyone in his life leading up to his time with the Trojans.
"First and foremost I want to thank God, the Most High. Thank you to all the coaches who believed in me from Little League to now that allowed me to continue living my childhood dream! Thank you to everyone who laid a hand in my life, without you guys none of this would be possible,” Cobb wrote. “To all my teammates from Oklahoma State and to the ones I’ve created the last two years, you guys have become family, I’m blessed to have been surrounded by great men!”
Cobb transferred to USC in the spring of 2023. Before his time with the Trojans, the linebacker spent three seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Cobb was recruited as a three-star player from the Class of 2020.
In his post, Cobb went on to highlight his time at USC and how much it meant to him to be able to work on his degree.
“Thanks to The University of Southern California, my papa’s last wishes were for me to get my degree and finish school. I know he watched over me this whole season! For you papa. To my F.O.E you guys have stood behind me through it all I love you guys, this has been for you!” Cobb said. “With that being said, I am humbled and proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft! Jah bless me as I continue on the pathway you created!”
In five seasons, Cobb had 26 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. This past season with the USC Trojans, Cobb had two interceptions. One interception was returned for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers. He played in 11 games with the Trojans this season, becoming a big part of the USC defense.
Cobb’s early draft projection is not high. He is projected to be either a day three pick or an undrafted free agent. Cobb declaring for the draft comes right before the Trojans play in the Las Vegas Bowl. The USC Trojans will face the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 27, and Cobb confirmed that he will play in the bowl game.
Cobb could have declared for the draft in 2024 but opted to spend one more season with USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. The linebacker can use his final game with the USC Trojans to boost his draft stock.
Cobb is not the first player from the Trojans to declare for the draft. USC star defensive back, Jaylin Smith announced his plans on Dec. 11 and more declarations will likely still come.
The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl.
