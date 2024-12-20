USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin
Name, image, and likeness has become a large part of college sports as many players are now deciding where to play based on potential NIL earnings. It is having a major impact on recruiting and on the transfer portal. Now, even high school athletes can earn a significant amount through NIL, depending on their state. USC Trojans 2025 four-star linebacker recruit Matai Tagoa’i partnered with Bitcoin, making a groundbreaking NIL deal.
Tagoa’i announced a partnership with the global Bitcoin app Strike. The partnership makes him one of the first college athletes to earn his NIL compensation through cryptocurrency.
“This is a game-changer for me,” Tagoa’i said. “By taking part of my NIL earnings in Bitcoin, I’m setting myself up for long-term financial growth. I’m grateful to Strike, House of Victory, and 3point0 Labs for helping me take this step. I’m proud to be part of this innovative collaboration that’s redefining the future of college athletics and finance and hope to set an example for other young athletes to think about their financial future.”
The campaign was facilitated by USC’s official collection, House of Victory, and 3Point0 Labs. The CEO and Founder of Strike Jack Mallers made a statement regarding Tagoa’i making this NIL deal with Bitcoin. Mallers spoke about Tagoa’i being able to set an example and inspire others to do the same.
“I applaud Matai for taking this step,” Mallers said.
“Matai isn’t just setting an example for the NIL-he’s inspiring his family, friends, and an entire generation. Inflation is eroding the value of cash, and traditional saving methods simply don’t cut it anymore. If you’re not getting a significant raise every year and saving in dollars, you’re falling behind, and your quality of life will suffer" said Mallers. "Bitcoin is the first asset built to solve this problem and protect against inflation. At Strike, we’re committed to providing the best experience for accessing Bitcoin, empowering people to protect, preserve, and grow their wealth, and secure a better financial future. We’re thrilled to support Matai with this initiative and to be part of his journey.”
Tagoa’i will make a portion of his NIL earnings through Bitcoin, paving the way for future athletes to do the same. The four-star linebacker will promote Strike’s accessibility for athletes to manage their cryptocurrency portfolios.
Tagoa’i committed to the USC Trojans in April 2024. He is a four-star linebacker and was a big pickup by USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Tagoa’i is the No. 7 linebacker in the class of 2025 and the No. 98 player in the nation per the On3 Industry Ranking. From San Clemente, California, the four-star linebacker is staying in his home state to play college football.
In his senior year, Tagoa’i recorded 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He earned 2025 Polynesian Bowl All-Star honors as well. With the Trojans losing many key defensive players to the transfer portal, Tagoa’i is set to make a name for himself quickly with the team. Tagoa’i is one of the top recruits for the Trojans from the 2025 recruiting class and is already making major NIL decisions.
