USC Trojans Star Defensive Back Jaylin Smith Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith has officially announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith announced his decision through a video he posted on his X/Twitter account.
The video showed Smith’s highlights with the USC Trojans and him speaking to a camera. It also shows a clip of him from the Netflix show “Coach Snoop,” from when Smith played in Snoop Dogg’s youth football league. He began by discussing the opportunity to play for the USC Trojans.
“Being an inner-city kid, having the opportunity to stay home and play for my home team, it’s always been a blessing to put the cardinal and gold on,” Smith said. “Over the last four years, super blessed and thankful to call you guys my brothers. Thankful for the exciting experiences and memories and moments. And I can’t wait for the future."
Smith went on to thank his family for their support growing up and officially announce his decision.
“To my family, to my dad, to my mom, to my brothers, and to my sister, I’m always one call away. I love you guys. I thank you for your endless support throughout each and every season, from when I was six years old to now. And I can’t wait to see what the future holds and just know everything I do is for you guys,” Smith said. “With that being said, I’ll be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.”
Smith joined the USC Trojans in 2021 and had the opportunity to play with the team as a true freshman. He began as a safety and on special teams. With the Trojans, Smith recorded five pass deflections, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
MORE: USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Transfer Portal Destinations Missouri, Louisville
MORE: Is Transfer Portal Exposing An Irreversible Problem With USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley?
In four seasons with the Trojans, Smith has played nickel, cornerback, strong, and free safety. He is the epitome of a defensive back. D’Anton Lynn has been the defensive coordinator for the Trojans for just one season and noticed Smith’s impact on the field right away.
When speaking to the media earlier in the season, Lynn spoke highly of Smith and what he brings to the Trojans' defense.
“Even if a ball is caught on him, he’s always right there. He tackles well, he can blitz, he does just about everything. And just having him out, I think he’s an extra edge to our defense,” Lynn said.
The final regular season game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was also senior day. After the game, Smith only had positive things to say about his time at USC when speaking to the media.
“It was surreal, man,” Smith said. “I just remember moving into the Village like it was yesterday. I feel like the memories they haven’t hit me yet, to be honest. But I just look back at all the memories, the tradition, the culture, and everything about USC. I’m blessed to be a part of this.”
Smith is a versatile player that can move around different positions in the secondary. Smith brought a ton of energy and passion to the USC Trojans that boosted his teammates on the field. The defensive back is a game-changer, that will be missed. His versatility and energy will make him a valuable player for whichever NFL team takes him in the NFL Draft. Smith is projected to be a mid-round pick when April comes along.
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?
MORE: Former USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Keyshawn Johnson React to 2025 Recruiting Class