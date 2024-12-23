USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Receiver Zachariah Branch Predicted To Commit to Georgia Bulldogs
The USC Trojans have lost many players since the NCAA transfer portal opened on Dec. 9, and two of the biggest losses were wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his brother, safety Zion Branch. The brothers announced their intentions to enter the portal on Dec. 17.
Branch is a big target and is predicted to land with the Georgia Bulldogs. On3’s Pete Nakos made predictions for the top six players in the transfer portal, and Nakos predicts that Branch will land with the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart. The main reason is the connections between the school and the Branch family.
“Georgia’s connections are strong with the family. James Coley recruited them at Texas A&M, David Hill is from Las Vegas and has known them for a long time, and Donte Williams recruited Zion to USC,” Nakos said. “A decision could come before Christmas.”
The most important aspect of Branch transferring is that he and his brother are expected to be a package deal. Both brothers played at USC together and entered the portal together. While Nakos called his shot that they will transfer to Georgia, he reported that his confidence level is low.
Branch was a five-star player when he was signed as a recruit with the USC Trojans. He was the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 4 player from the class of 2023, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Speaks On Kirk Cousins Benching, Michael Penix Jr.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin
In two seasons with USC, Branch recorded 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Branch was utilized on special teams as well while at USC. In 2023, Branch averaged 20.8 punting yards, returning one for a touchdown. That same season, he averaged 18.4 yards and kick returns, also scoring a touchdown. Branch, as a returner, would be appealing to every school in the country.
Branch entering the portal was a tough blow for USC coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans’ offense also lost running back Quinten Joyner as well as wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson. Riley and his coaching will need to work hard to replace the weapons they had on offense.
“What an incredible journey it’s been here at USC. I am filled with appreciation for the opportunity to be a Trojan, put on the cardinal and gold and represent this University. I am thankful for the love and support from my coaches, teammates, advisors, football staff, and professors,” Branch posted to social media. “It’s been an honor to play for such a prestigious program, and I’m grateful to Coach Riley, Coach Huard, and Coach Simmons for believing in me, and giving me the chance to contribute. The memories I’ve made with my teammates both on and off the field means the world to me.”
Branch is in the portal as a four-star player. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 3 player nationally available. His brother Zion is ranked as the No. 29 safety and a three-star player.
The brothers have recently visited with the Georgia Bulldogs and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Their decision is likely to be made in the coming days.
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Zachariah Branch, Zion Branch To Visit Arizona State
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley's Candid Comments On Transfer Portal Losses, NIL Budget
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?