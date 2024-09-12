Ranking USC Trojans Best Offensive Players in History: Matt Leinart, OJ Simpson?
The USC Trojans won’t retake the field until September 21st when they face off against the Michigan Wolverines. The marquee clash between two historical programs with credentials too storied to list in a singular paragraph will be a crossroads game for each team but for different reasons.
The Trojans are riding high at 2-0 after a come-from-behind win over SEC foe LSU, and their first shutout in over a decade in their home opener against Utah State. Momentum and belief are as important as anything in football. The Trojans have the ball rolling but are looking to solidify their standing.
First-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and a slew of new faces along the defensive staff have helped USC carve out a new identity on the defensive side of the ball. One that the Trojans hope to enforce against the Wolverines.
The defending National Champion Michigan Wolverines are coming off a 31-12 shellacking against the Texas Longhorns. The added dimension of taking that type of loss in “The Big House” pours salt in the wound. The Wolverines, who have a presumed bounce-back game against Arkansas State this Saturday, will look to get back on track before their week four clash with the Trojans.
Two teams, equal in history, but headed in different directions, this game is much bigger than one result. The winner and loser of the game will have lingering effects as they both push through the daunting Big Ten schedule.
USC Football Offensive Top Five:
We’ll go more in-depth next week, but since it’s an official bye-week, Let’s have some fun, shall we? Scrolling through the USC Football page a picture of Matt Leinart popped up and sparked my interest about the best quarterbacks in USC history. From there, thinking about how much talent has rolled through USC, I had to stack up the names against each other.
Looking through the statistics is mind-blowing in a sense, but one thing I’ve always felt was important was to contextualize those numbers. Especially when comparing different eras, numbers don’t always tell the full story. The same goes for National Football League production.
There’s always going to be players who peak in college and conversely, players that are late bloomers and end up having better professional careers than they had at the collegiate level. Stats aren't everything, and impact alone is not enough to sit on a list like this. A blend of both makes for the best argument and that's the criteria used for this list.
With a legacy as strong as USC’s, we’ll surely have some disagreements, but that’s what makes this fun.
Quarterbacks:
- Matt Leinart
- Caleb Williams
- Carson Palmer
- Rodney Peete
- Matt Barkley
Running Backs:
- OJ Simpson
- Reggie Bush
- Marcus Allen
- Charles White
- Lendale White
Wide Receivers:
- Keyshawn Johnson
- Mike Williams
- Dwayne Jarrett
- Steve Smith
- Robert Woods
Tight Ends:
- Fred Davis
- Charles Young III
- Dominique Byrd
- Rhett Ellison
- Scott Galbraith
Offensive Lineman:
- Tyron Smith
- Anthony Munoz
- Bruce Matthews
- Tony Boselli
- Ryan Khalil
Play Callers:
- Norm Chow
- Steve Sarkisian
- Lane Kiffin
- Lincoln Riley
- Tee Martin
