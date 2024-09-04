USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Shares Old Photo, History With Quarterback Miller Moss
Matt Leinart is not only a USC Trojans legend, he’s a college football legend in general. Leinart was the face of arguably the most exciting run of dominance in college football history during his career at the University of Southern California. Leinart’s career was one we’ll remember forever.
Leinart led two AP National Championship teams, a BCS National Championship team, and he was the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner. Leinart’s No. 11 jersey is retired by the USC Trojans and in 2017 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Amongst those incredible honors, Leinart was three-time first-team All-Pac-10, Consensus All-American, two-time first-team All-American, two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of The Year, and two-time national Quarterback of The Year.
There’s quite literally nearly a dozen more prestigious honors to name, but you get the picture at this point. It’s exactly that type of legendary achievement that inspires the next generation of great young players. Having heroes and figures to look up to pushes the heroes to come to achieve all they can.
Current USC quarterback Miller Moss was one of the youngsters who looked up to Leinart. After Moss’ 27/36 378-yard and one-touchdown performance, Leinart took to social media to post a video in support of Moss.
“I’ve known this kid since he was about five years old… big-time win for the Trojans,” said Leinart in the video. Today, USC Football’s Twitter page posted a photo of toddler Miller Moss standing next to one of his childhood heroes, you guessed it, then USC QB Matt Leinart.
“I’ve always dreamed of being here, so in a way, I’ve been preparing for this my entire life,” said Moss in an interview right before the season. The picture of Moss and Leinart is an awesome full-circle moment for both men involved. Particularly Moss, who achieved his childhood dream of becoming the starting quarterback at the University of Southern California.
Moss did it the hard way. He waited his turn through multiple coaching staffs, a Heisman Trophy winner, five-star freshmen, and more. He never jumped in the transfer portal or ran from the grind as the kids says. He worked, he believed, and ultimately that belief paid off.
They say a picture says a thousand words and that's the truth, especially in this instance. When you're humble enough to reach back to the people below you, you never know what type of impact that will have. If you're determined enough to work towards your dreams and never give up, anything is possible.
The Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Utah State at 8 p.m. PT.
