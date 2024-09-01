Can D'Anton Lynn Bring USC Trojans Defense Back To Historical Prominence?
The phrase, defense wins championships is one you hear ad nauseam within football congregations. To be honest, it’s one of the more cliche sayings in all sports. Regardless, having a good defense at any level of football is paramount to sustained success on a major scale.
When you think of football at the University of Southern California, you think of Reggie Bush, palm trees, and great weather — and then you think about some of the greatest defenders and defenses in college football history.
Ronnie Lott, Junior Seau, Troy Polamalu, Willie McGinest, Jason Seahorn, & Lofa Tatupu are just a few of the legendary names that have graced the field for the Trojans. More recently, the likes of Brian Cushing, Clay Matthews III, Taylor Mays, & Rey Maualuga are players that vividly shaped the childhoods of many 90’s babies and boosted love for the game.
The Trojans weren’t just dominant on the field, they transcended football altogether. The culture and allure of the program were a spectacle in and of itself. We’re a far cry from those days even if we can all remember them so clearly. The more recent mental images are filled with disappointment and frankly embarrassment.
After a 2022 campaign in Coach Lincoln Riley’s debut season at the helm, the Trojans finished the year with a record of 11-3. The season ended with two brutal late-season losses to Utah and Tulane in the PAC-12 Championship Game and Cotton Bowl respectively.
Quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy that season and was the driving force behind the success of the team at large. However, the less-than-stellar defense was equally the subject of that team. Then defensive coordinator Alex Grinch led the Trojans' defense that finished 94th in total defense for the 2022 season.
Adding beef up front and depth across all positions was a priority for the Trojan defense heading into last season. The addition of transfer portal star interior defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who made the move from the then-defending National Champions Georgia Bulldogs was one of the major recruiting wins of the cycle. Alexander figured to be a key component to building momentum towards a return to the Trojan defense we'd come to expect. Returning players like safety Calen Bullock also figured to lead a much-improved defense.
In reality, the 2023 season was anything but an improvement upon the 2022 campaign. Despite the Trojans starting the season on a six-game win streak, they ultimately finished the season at 8-5 and finished the regular season losing five of their last six games. The sole win in that six-game stretch to end the season was a 50-49 road contest at rival Cal.
Grinch’s defense not only got worse, it took a major step back. The Trojan defense finished 116th in total defense and 118th in scoring defense. 432 yards allowed per game, 6.1 yards per play allowed on average, & 34 points per game was the final tally for the 2023 season. The defense allowed five games of 40 or more points.
This ultimately resulted in Grinch being fired with two games left in the regular season. It’s still a mystery to many pundits why it took that long for Lincoln Riley to sever ties. The defensive roster was fundamentally flawed, but that also lies on the defensive coordinator. Recruiting well is a part of the job. This left the Trojans, and Riley, with a major hole to fill.
One of the presumed biggest questions of the off-season was who would take over the Trojan defense and embark on the daunting task of returning them to prominence. We got our answer in a relatively swift manner. Before the season officially ended, UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn accepted the position.
Lynn is a former player himself. A multi-year starter at Penn State, Lynn was named to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team three times. After a brief stint in the NFL and CFL, Lynn began his post-playing career journey as a scout for the New York Jets. He then went on to coach for various NFL teams, mainly as a safeties coach, before taking the defensive coordinator job at UCLA at 33 years old.
In just one season, Lynn led a massive turnaround for the Bruin defense. After finishing no lower than 86th in total defense for five consecutive seasons, the Bruins finished 11th in the country in 2023. The Bruins also finished second in rushing defense and 14th in scoring defense.
As for the scheme, it’s ever-changing and super versatile. Lynn has been forthcoming about his intention to be as adaptable as possible: “The scheme is flexible. We’re always going to put the guys in the right position” said Lynn when asked about his philosophy. Lynn has run both 4-2-5 and base 3-4 defenses.
One calling card has been the versatility and efficiency with which he deploys pressure and blitz packages. Controlled aggression is the most accurate way to describe Lynn’s temperament so far as a defensive play caller: “Whatever look that we have, I want the offense to be able to feel that okay, they could be bringing five they could be bringing six, we could also be bringing four, we could also be bringing three, but we want it to look the exact same.”
Lynn’s still very young as a coordinator. The sample size isn’t large enough to truly stamp as elite or unquestionably effective. The truth though is that he’s been a key cog for good defenses at the NFL level, learned from amazing coaches, and in his lone season as coordinator, he led one of the more memorable 180’s college football has seen.
Lynn won’t be alone in his quest to reclaim Trojan glory. The Trojan defensive staff got a facelift of epic proportions. Boasting a 60-11 record as a collegiate head coach with two national championship victories at the FCS level, former North Dakota State head man Matt Entz left his post to accept the linebackers coach and assistant head coach for the Trojans.
Former defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Houston Cougars, Doug Belk joined the staff as a secondary coach. Belk was one of the most sought-after coaches in the most recent cycle. He spent three years under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama and brings a wealth of knowledge.
Lastly, former Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson signed on to become co-defensive coordinator, run-game coordinator, & defensive line coach. Henderson was one of the premier defensive line coaches in the NFL helping shape the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Moller, and others. He was voted the defensive line coach of the year by his colleagues in the National Football League.
So, while there will surely be growing pains and the roster still has limitations, the Trojans have made it clear they intend to return the defense to the unit that commanded respect and win championships. They’ve put their money where their mouth is. They got the guys they believe in. Now, it’s time to see what they are made of.
